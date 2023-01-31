Tyre Nichols case shows officers still fail to intervene

opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau meets the moment – and ducks for cover

Based on Justin Trudeau's first-day fail in the House of Commons, 'meeting the moment' is destined to become the most laughable slogan since the elder Pierre Trudeau’s disastrous campaign rallying cry in 1972, which insisted 'the land is strong' just as the economy tanked.

Pakistan blames 'security lapse' for mosque blast; 100 dead

Pakistani authorities scrambled Tuesday to determine how a suicide bomber was able to carry out one of the country's deadliest militant attacks in years, unleashing an explosion in a crowded mosque inside a highly secured police compound in the city of Peshawar. The death toll from the blast climbed to 100.

'Laverne & Shirley' actor Cindy Williams dies at 75

Cindy Williams, who was among the most recognizable stars in America in the 1970s and 80s for her role as Shirley opposite Penny Marshall's Laverne on the beloved sitcom 'Laverne & Shirley,' has died, her family said Monday.

  • Australian police ask court to ban protest at Cardinal Pell's funeral

    Australian police plan to ask a judge to ban gay rights protesters from demonstrating outside the funeral of Cardinal George Pell in Sydney on Thursday due to public safety concerns. Pell, who was once considered the third-highest-ranking cleric in the Vatican and spent more than a year in prison before his child abuse convictions were squashed in 2020, died in Rome this month at age 81.

  • China scoffs at new Czech president's phone call with Taiwan

    China on Tuesday accused Czech President-elect Petr Pavel of challenging its hard line on national sovereignty by affirming ties with self-ruled Taiwan in a phone with the island's leader. The call on Monday represents a symbolic breach of China's attempts to cut off the already highly restricted foreign relations of the self-governing democracy, which Beijing claims as its own territory with no right to independent diplomatic recognition.

  • NATO chief urges closer ties with Japan to defend democracy

    NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg sharply criticized China on Tuesday for 'bullying its neighbours and threatening Taiwan' and stressed the need for Japan and other democracies to work together with the alliance to defend the international order.

