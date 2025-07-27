ADVERTISEMENT

Trump's Tariffs

U.S.-EU deal sets a 15% tariff on most goods and averts the threat of a trade war with a global shock

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

U.S. President Donald Trump and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen shake hands after reaching a trade deal at the Trump Turnberry golf course in Turnberry, Scotland Sunday, July 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.