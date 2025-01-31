ADVERTISEMENT

Trump's Tariffs

Trump to go ahead with 25 per cent tariff on Canada tomorrow, White House says

By Rachel Aiello

Updated

Published

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that the 'promises' of tariffs being imposed on Feb. 1 for Canada and Mexico will be kept.


















