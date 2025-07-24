ADVERTISEMENT

Trump's Tariffs

Trump tariffs would hit Hungary hard despite warm relations with MAGA-friendly Orbán

By The Associated Press

Published

President Donald Trump, left, welcomes Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to the White House in Washington, on May 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.