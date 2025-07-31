ADVERTISEMENT

Trump's Tariffs

Trump says Canada backing statehood for Palestine makes it ‘very hard’ to negotiate U.S. trade deal

By The Canadian Press

Updated

Published

Prime Minister Mark Carney and U.S. President Donald Trump meet at the White House in Washington, D.C., on May 6, 2025. (Adrian Wyld / The Canadian Press)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.