Trump's Tariffs

Trump heads into high-stakes trade meeting saying he won’t go below 15% tariffs on EU

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he plays golf at the Trump Turnberry golf course in Turnberry, Scotland, Sunday, July 27, 2025.(AP Photo/Alastair Grant)


















