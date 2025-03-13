ADVERTISEMENT

Trump's Tariffs

These companies say they’ve laid off workers in Canada because of tariffs

By Christl Dabu

Published

A crane moves coils of steel at an Algoma Steel facility in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., on March 14, 2018. (Justin Tang / The Canadian Press)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.