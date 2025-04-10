ADVERTISEMENT

Trump's Tariffs

EU pauses tariff retaliation for 90 days to match Trump move, holding out hope for talks

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

The NYK Meteor container ship is moored at the Port of Los Angeles, Wednesday, April 9, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.