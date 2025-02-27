ADVERTISEMENT

Trump's Tariffs

‘That’s enough’: Trump shuts down talk of Canada during news conference with U.K. PM

By Luca Caruso-Moro

Published

U.S. President Trump cut off U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer as he was talking about discussions with Canada about the looming U.S. tariffs.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.