ADVERTISEMENT

Trump's Tariffs

Switzerland, the land of luxury brands, could see prices skyrocket from Trump’s 39% tariffs

By The Associated Press

Published

The Switzerland national flag waves in the wind on Lake Geneva in Geneva, Switzerland Sunday, June 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.