ADVERTISEMENT

Trump's Tariffs

Duty-free shops facing ‘full-blown crisis’ with no relief in sight

By The Canadian Press

Published

John Slipp is seen at his closed duty-free store, at the Canada-U.S. border crossing between Woodstock, N.B., and Houlton, Maine, on Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Stephen MacGillivray


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.