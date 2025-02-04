ADVERTISEMENT

Trump's Tariffs

Canada and the U.S. have avoided a trade war for now. Here are the latest updates

By Luca Caruso-Moro

Published

Globe and Mail’s Laura Stone says the ‘threat is not over’ and Trump can use tariffs to get what he wants.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.