ADVERTISEMENT

Trump's Tariffs

As markets implode, U.S. trading partners puzzle over whether there’s room for negotiations

By The Associated Press

Published

A dejected investor waits to restart trading, suspended for an hour following a 5 per cent drop in in its main index, at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSE), in Karachi, Pakistan, Monday, April 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.