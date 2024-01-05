Trump should be banned from N.Y. real estate for 'outrageous' fraud, attorney general says
Donald Trump should be permanently barred from New York's real estate industry for “outrageous” fraud, the state attorney general said in a court filing ahead of closing arguments in a civil case against the former U.S. president.
The filing by New York Attorney General Letitia James on Friday said Trump's "myriad deceptive schemes" to "inflate asset values and conceal facts were so outrageous that they belie innocent explanation."
Trump's lawyers countered in an opposing filing that the state failed to show any "real-world impact" from Trump's financial statements to banks, which according to a judge overstated his net worth by billions of dollars.
The final briefs for both sides will be followed by closing arguments on Thursday and the judge presiding over the case, Justice Arthur Engoron, will hand down a verdict at a later date.
The case threatens to strip Trump of prized real estate assets, and Engoron has already found the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination liable for fraudulently overstating his wealth by billions of dollars to secure better loan terms.
The three-month trial last year largely concerned damages. James, an elected Democrat, is seeking at least US$250 million in penalties and sharp restrictions on Trump’s ability to do business in the state.
Trump has denied wrongdoing and called the case a political witch hunt.
The case is part of a maelstrom of legal troubles Trump faces as he campaigns to square off against President Joe Biden in the November 2024 election, though none have yet diminished his commanding lead over Republican rivals.
During defiant and meandering testimony in October, Trump boasted about his business acumen and railed against what he said was political bias against him by James and Engoron.
Donald Jr., Eric and Ivanka Trump also testified. They said they had little to no involvement with their father’s financial statements while running the Trump Organization, an umbrella company for his wide-ranging business ventures.
Unlike her brothers, Ivanka Trump is not a defendant.
Lawyers for Donald Jr. and Eric Trump said in their own filing Friday that there was no evidence that either had "anything more than a peripheral knowledge or involvement in" the preparation of their father's financial statements.
The future of Trump’s empire hangs in the balance after Engoron in September ordered the dissolution of companies controlling crown jewels of his New York portfolio, including Trump Tower and 40 Wall Street in Manhattan.
That order is on hold while Trump appeals, and some legal experts say Engoron may lack the authority to issue such a sweeping order.
Trump is under indictment in Washington and Georgia for his efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss, in Florida for his handling of classified documents upon leaving office, and in New York over hush money payments to a porn star ahead of the 2016 election.
Trump has pleaded not guilty and denied wrongdoing in all the cases.
The first of his criminal trials is set to begin in New York in March, but that is subject to change as Trump’s crowded legal calendar complicates court schedules.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Third batch of Jeffrey Epstein documents unsealed
The third round of documents from a lawsuit connected to Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted pedophile who died in jail before he could face trial on federal sex-trafficking charges, were publicly released Friday.
'Intense storms' headed for Canada, bringing 35 cm of snow in some spots
Winter is upon us, with two big systems impacting some provinces and extreme cold in one territory. Here's what Canadians can expect for this weekend.
South Asian communities grapple with extortion threats in B.C., Ontario, Alberta
It started with a voice mail demanding payment of some kind, then a series of missed phone calls, later came the gun shots targeting the home of a Metro Vancouver business owner whose family and community are now gripped with fear.
A magnitude 4.2 earthquake shakes a wide area of Southern California, no injuries reported
A light but widely felt earthquake shook Southern California on Friday. There were no immediate reports of damage to buildings, other infrastructure or injuries.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith wants Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to find a new environment minister
More pressing for Alberta Premier Danielle Smith than the timing of the next federal election is Prime Minister Justin Trudeau finding a new federal environment minister.
First-degree murder charge laid in baby's death in Thornhill, Ont.
Police have laid a first-degree murder charge in the death of an infant in Thornhill Thursday night.
Victim scoffs as former Saskatoon gym teacher offers her cash during sexual assault sentencing
In an unusual turn of events, the former athletic director of a private Christian school is heading to jail — without a sentence.
Actor David Soul, one half of 'Starsky and Hutch,' dies at 80
Actor David Soul, who earned fame as the blond half of crime-fighting duo 'Starsky & Hutch' in the popular 1970s television series, has died at the age of 80.
U.S. actor Christian Oliver and his 2 daughters died in a plane crash in the Caribbean, police say
U.S. actor Christian Oliver and his two daughters died in a plane crash near a tiny private island in the eastern Caribbean, according to police in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.
Canada
-
'Intense storms' headed for Canada, bringing 35 cm of snow in some spots
Winter is upon us, with two big systems impacting some provinces and extreme cold in one territory. Here's what Canadians can expect for this weekend.
-
South Asian communities grapple with extortion threats in B.C., Ontario, Alberta
It started with a voice mail demanding payment of some kind, then a series of missed phone calls, later came the gun shots targeting the home of a Metro Vancouver business owner whose family and community are now gripped with fear.
-
First-degree murder charge laid in baby's death in Thornhill, Ont.
Police have laid a first-degree murder charge in the death of an infant in Thornhill Thursday night.
-
'This is a troubling case': Vancouver police investigate reported child-luring attempt at home daycare
Police are investigating reports that a man posed as a parent in an attempt to lure a five-year-old girl away from a Vancouver daycare.
-
Move to allow Canadian drugs to be imported by U.S. creates shortage fears
Health Canada has reminded the pharmaceutical industry about export rules designed to prevent drug shortages after a major shift in U.S. policy on buying prescription medication from north of the border sparked fears of a supply crunch.
-
Quebec man sought by U.S. after pregnant Mexican migrant dies crossing border
New York authorities are seeking the extradition of a Colombian man living in Quebec in connection with the death of a migrant woman who was trying to cross into the United States from Canada in December.
World
-
Iowa school shooter is believed to have posted an ominous TikTok video before killing a 6th grader and wounding 5 people
Moments before a 17-year-old unleashed gunfire at Iowa’s Perry High School, killing a sixth grader and wounding five other people, the student is believed to have posted a foreboding TikTok video.
-
Trump should be banned from N.Y. real estate for 'outrageous' fraud, attorney general says
Donald Trump should be permanently barred from New York's real estate industry for “outrageous” fraud, the state attorney general said in a court filing ahead of closing arguments in a civil case against the former U.S. president.
-
A man charged with punching a flight attendant also allegedly kicked a police officer in the groin
A man accused of punching a flight attendant later kicked a police officer in the groin and spit on officers who were removing him from the plane in Texas, according to a newly released report by an FBI agent.
-
Global food prices fell from record highs in 2022, the UN says, except for these two staples
Global prices for food commodities like grain and vegetable oil fell last year from record highs in 2022, when Russia's war in Ukraine, drought and other factors helped worsen hunger worldwide, the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization said Friday.
-
Capitol riot, 3 years later: Hundreds of convictions, yet 1 major mystery is unsolved
Members of far-right extremist groups. Former police officers. An Olympic gold medalist swimmer. And active duty U.S. Marines. They are among the hundreds of people who have been convicted in the massive prosecution of the Jan 6, 2021.
-
Quebec man sought by U.S. after pregnant Mexican migrant dies crossing border
New York authorities are seeking the extradition of a Colombian man living in Quebec in connection with the death of a migrant woman who was trying to cross into the United States from Canada in December.
Politics
-
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
-
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith wants Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to find a new environment minister
More pressing for Alberta Premier Danielle Smith than the timing of the next federal election is Prime Minister Justin Trudeau finding a new federal environment minister.
-
Canada's first conflict of interest and ethics commissioner, Mary Dawson, dies
Former conflict of interest and ethics commissioner Mary Dawson has died.
Health
-
Move to allow Canadian drugs to be imported by U.S. creates shortage fears
Health Canada has reminded the pharmaceutical industry about export rules designed to prevent drug shortages after a major shift in U.S. policy on buying prescription medication from north of the border sparked fears of a supply crunch.
-
What is isotonitazene? A drug more powerful than fentanyl is circulating in Montreal
Isotonitazene, a synthetic opioid, is circulating in Montreal and its effects are devastating. Most recently, a 15-year-old boy died on Dec. 21 after ingesting the drug, which is considered more potent than fentanyl. Here's what the drug is and how it affects users.
-
Health Canada approves RSV vaccine for use in pregnancy to immunize infants
Health Canada has approved a vaccine to protect both infants and older adults from respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. The vaccine is manufactured by Pfizer and is given to pregnant people, who pass along immunity protection to their babies.
Sci-Tech
-
SpaceX accused of unlawfully firing employees who were critical of Elon Musk
A U.S. labour agency has accused SpaceX of unlawfully firing employees who penned an open letter critical of CEO Elon Musk and creating an impression that worker activities were under surveillance by the rocket ship company.
-
Poop-powered planes: Could jet fuel made from sewage take off?
In the race for alternative, sustainable jet fuels, some companies are getting creative. We’ve heard about planes powered with cooking oil, but what about jet fuel made entirely from human poop? Firefly Green Fuels, an aviation company based in Gloucestershire, UK, has created just that – and, unsurprisingly, the prospect of poop-powered planes is attracting attention.
-
Two companies will attempt the first U.S. moon landings since the Apollo missions a half-century ago
China and India scored moon landings, while Russia, Japan and Israel ended up in the lunar trash heap. Now two private companies are hustling to get the U.S. back in the game, more than five decades after the Apollo program ended.
Entertainment
-
Cher is denied an immediate conservatorship over son's money, but the issue isn't done
A judge on Friday declined to immediately put Cher's son into the legal conservatorship that she is seeking and he is opposing, but the court will take up the issue again within weeks.
-
U.S. actor Christian Oliver and his 2 daughters died in a plane crash in the Caribbean, police say
U.S. actor Christian Oliver and his two daughters died in a plane crash near a tiny private island in the eastern Caribbean, according to police in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.
-
Actor David Soul, one half of 'Starsky and Hutch,' dies at 80
Actor David Soul, who earned fame as the blond half of crime-fighting duo 'Starsky & Hutch' in the popular 1970s television series, has died at the age of 80.
Business
-
PepsiCo products are being pulled from some grocery stores in Europe over price hikes
Global supermarket chain Carrefour will stop selling PepsiCo products in it stores in France, Belgium, Spain and Italy over price increases for popular items like Lay's potato chips, Quaker Oats, Lipton tea and its namesake soda.
-
Looking for a job or career change? These skills will be in high demand in Canada in 2024
From health care to artificial intelligence, here are some of the top skills and industries that will be in high demand in 2024.
-
Number of full-time jobs in Canada fell by 23,500 in December: just-released data
Statistics Canada says the number of jobs in December was virtually unchanged for the month, while the unemployment rate was unchanged at 5.8 per cent.
Lifestyle
-
With banku and jollof rice, Ghanaian chef tries to break world cook-a-thon record
A chef in Ghana has been preparing banku and other regional dishes on live TV since New Year's Day as she tries to break a world record for marathon cooking -- an attempt being cheered on and widely celebrated in this West African nation.
-
This visually impaired man travelled to Japan to run 2,300 km in 40 days – and wants to tackle South Korea next
Even though Gary Leung lost his vision 25 years ago, he has just competed in a 2,300-kilometre 40-day endurance run in Japan and now plans on running the entire circumference of South Korea.
-
Italy divided over new pineapple pizza
Anyone who’s set foot in Italy knows there are unwritten rules that one must abide by – and the most important of all revolve around food.
Sports
-
Sweet revenge: U.S. beats hosts Sweden for world junior gold
The United States got the revenge it desperately craved. Isaac Howard scored twice in the second period as the Americans beat host Sweden 6-2 to capture gold at the world junior hockey championship Friday.
-
Meet some of the new inductees of the North American Indigenous Athletics Hall of Fame
The North American Indigenous Athletics Hall of Fame announced its third class of inductees this week and here are just some of the 'outstanding' teams and individuals being recognized.
-
Brazil coach Diniz fired, says AP source. Sao Paulo's Dorival Junior could replace him
Brazil coach Fernando Diniz was fired on Friday, a source close to the decision told the Associated Press. The front-runner to replace him is Dorival Junior from Sao Paulo.
Autos
-
Ford is recalling 20,000 F-150 pickup trucks in Canada. Here's what you need to know
Ford is recalling about 20,000 F-150 pickup trucks in Canada over an issue with certain rear axle bolts, which could increase the risk of 'injury or crash.'
-
Canadians 'deeply alarmed' by speeding in residential neighbourhoods: CAA
A new poll by the CAA suggests many Canadians are worried about speeding in residential neighbourhoods, but that doesn't mean they're slowing down.
-
Tesla recalls over 1.6 million EVs exported to China to fix automatic steering, door latch glitches
Tesla is recalling more than 1.6 million Model S, X, 3 and Y electric vehicles exported to China for problems with their automatic assisted steering and door latch controls. China's State Administration for Market Regulation announced the recall on Friday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.