Trump rape accuser plans suit under new NY 'survivors' law

Columnist E. Jean Carroll leaves federal court in New York, on Feb. 22, 2022. (Larry Neumeister / AP) Columnist E. Jean Carroll leaves federal court in New York, on Feb. 22, 2022. (Larry Neumeister / AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social