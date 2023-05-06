Trudeau, Simon take in pageantry of Britain's first coronation in 70 years
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Gov. Gen. Mary Simon and astronaut Jeremy Hansen were among the Canadian dignitaries inside Westminster Abbey on Saturday morning to witness the coronation of King Charles III.
A drizzle fell as the Canadian delegation entered the historic church.
Indigenous leaders were also on the Canadian guest list, including Assembly of First Nations National Chief RoseAnne Archibald, President of Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami Natan Obed and President of the Metis National Council Cassidy Caron.
Back in Canada, some royal-watchers set their alarm clocks to watch the pomp and pageantry in London, though polls have suggested many are lukewarm about the event -- and the new monarch.
In an interview ahead of the coronation, Ralph Goodale, High Commissioner for Canada in the United Kingdom, stressed the strong ties between the two countries.
He cited the RCMP's prominent position in the procession, and the fact that Charles met with Canadian Indigenous leaders right before the coronation.
Ukraine downs Russian hypersonic missile with U.S. Patriot
Ukraine's air force claimed Saturday to have downed a Russian hypersonic missile over Kyiv using newly acquired American Patriot defence systems, the first known time the country has been able to intercept one of Moscow's most modern missiles.
A COVID legacy? When doctors say we should still be masking up
Infectious diseases specialists are hoping the practice of masking, which emerged in this country as a response to the pandemic, will continue at certain times and in certain places to help reduce the spread of not only COVID-19, but influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) as well.
Planned tribute show in Gordon Lightfoot's hometown now a memorial
Fans of Gordon Lightfoot will gather tonight in his Orillia, Ont. hometown for a concert honouring the late folk singer-songwriter.
Key moments from the video of Trump's deposition in E. Jean Carroll trial released to the public
The video deposition of Donald Trump played before the jury in the E. Jean Carroll civil battery and defamation trial was made public Friday, showing the former president discussing the accusations against him, the 'Access Hollywood' tape and the Russia 'hoax.'
Grocery rebate payments to be issued in July, CRA says as bill poised to pass next week
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said Thursday that the federal government would be issuing the promised 'grocery rebate' payments in 'just a few weeks.' But, according to the Canada Revenue Agency, they won't be landing in eligible Canadians' bank accounts until July.
Botticelli's Venus is an 'influencer' and Italy is not happy
The Italian tourism ministry thought it had a sure-fire way to bring travellers into the country: turning a 15th-century art icon into a 21st-century 'virtual influencer.'
Alberta expecting 'extreme wildfire behaviour' Friday as more communities are evacuated
Wildfire officials issued an update on the 'very serious' situation parts of central and northern Alberta were in on Friday.
Museum unveils King Charles III bobblehead ahead of coronation
Ahead of Saturday’s coronation, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in the U.S. unveiled the first bobblehead of King Charles III.
Trudeau says no decision yet on expelling Chinese envoy implicated in threats to MP
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says no decision has been made yet on whether to expel a Chinese diplomat who allegedly targeted a member of Parliament and his family.
Charles III crowned in ancient rite at uncertain time
King Charles III was crowned Saturday at Westminster Abbey, receiving the bejewelled St. Edward's Crown in a ceremony built on ancient traditions at a time when the monarchy is striving to remain relevant in a fractured modern Britain.
Burials held in Serbia for some victims of mass shootings
Funerals are being held in Serbia on Saturday for some of the victims of two mass shootings that happened in just two days this week, leaving 17 people dead and 21 wounded, many of them children.
Pro-Kremlin novelist injured in car explosion in Russia
The car of a prominent pro-Kremlin novelist exploded in Russia on Saturday, wounding him and killing his driver, Russia's state news agency Tass reported, citing emergency and law enforcement officials.
How promising are new drugs to treat obesity and who should — and shouldn't — use them?
The pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly announced last week that a medication developed to treat diabetes, tirzepatide, also had a substantial effect on reducing weight. Dr. Leana Wen. Wen, who is an emergency physician and professor of health policy and management at the George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health, answers some questions surrounding the drugs.
-
New Australian study finds no legal or scientific support for corporal punishment, recommends banning the practice
A new Australian meta-analysis of studies on corporal punishment’s impact on a child’s development and wellbeing concluded corporal punishment was associated with negative outcomes for children.
-
Water beads can be fatal for children: Health Canada
Health Canada warns parents and caregivers about the risks of water beads, saying swallowing this tiny bead can be fatal to young children.
1st lunar eclipse of 2023 dims full moon ever so slightly
Stargazers in Asia and Australia had the best seats for the year's first lunar eclipse.
-
Look up to the sky for 3 space events this weekend
With bright meteors blazing across the sky from the Aquariids meteor shower and a chance to see a lunar eclipse, Friday will be the time to look up to the sky for a day of spectacular celestial events.
-
Scientists warn of AI dangers but don't agree on solutions
Computer scientists who helped build the foundations of today's artificial intelligence technology are warning of its dangers, but that doesn't mean they agree on what those dangers are or how to prevent them.
'Yellowstone' to end in November, sequel starts in December
The popular television western 'Yellowstone' with Kevin Costner will end this fall and be replaced almost immediately by a sequel. But like any good drama, there's some mystery involved.
Lebanon's finance minister questioned in Central Bank probe
A European judicial team questioned Lebanon's caretaker finance minister on Friday in an investigation related to corruption probes of the country's Central Bank governor, officials said.
-
Shopify layoff comes as some say it's taking longer for people to find jobs
Shopify Inc.’s layoff this week will add a slew of new workers to the job-hunting pool at a time when experts say candidates are taking longer to find their next gig.
-
American TurboTax customers to receive cheques for US$141M settlement
Millions of Americans who qualified for free tax services -- but were instead deceived into paying TurboTax for their returns -- will soon get settlement cheques in the mail.
Could you have royal lineage? One in 10 Canadians do -- here's how to find out
The recent spotlight on the Royal Family may lead to questions about lineage, and it turns out many Canadians have some kind of royal connection.
-
Cinco de Mayo celebrates Mexican culture, not independence
American bars and restaurants gear up every year for Cinco de Mayo, offering special deals on Mexican food and alcoholic drinks for the May 5 holiday that is barely celebrated south of the border.
This Asian combat sports promoter wants to crack the U.S. market -- without the bloodlust and trash-talking
First they were seen as cage-fighting meat heads. Then testosterone-fuelled trash talkers wearing expensive suits. Could 2023 be the year mixed-martial arts in the United States finally returns to its pure, humble beginnings nurtured in Asia nearly 5,000 years ago?
-
This is what the Maple Leafs coach thinks about the chances of coming back from 0-2 deficit
Sheldon Keefe's tone when he spoke to media on Friday was a far cry from the one he had less than 24 hours prior.
-
'I've really been struggling': Amanda Anisimova announces indefinite break from tennis
The WTA Tour says Amanda Anisimova plans to take take an indefinite break from tennis, citing burnout and concerns for her mental health.
Ford recalls some U.S. vehicles for air bag inflator installation
Ford Motor Co. is recalling certain 2004 to 2006 Ranger vehicles because replacement front passenger air bag inflators may have been installed incorrectly.
-
From serving drinks to washing cars: Lewis Hamilton on what helped make him a sporting great
Lewis Hamilton is one of the greatest sportsmen of his generation, a seven-time world champion and an influential philanthropist. But there was a time when his life wasn't quite as glamorous.
-
U.S. probes complaint that woman was trapped in flaming SUV
U.S. safety regulators are investigating possible electrical problems in older Dodge Journeys after a woman was trapped and died when her SUV caught fire in December.