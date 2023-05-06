Trudeau, Simon take in pageantry of Britain's first coronation in 70 years

LONDON -

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Gov. Gen. Mary Simon and astronaut Jeremy Hansen were among the Canadian dignitaries inside Westminster Abbey on Saturday morning to witness the coronation of King Charles III.

A drizzle fell as the Canadian delegation entered the historic church.

Indigenous leaders were also on the Canadian guest list, including Assembly of First Nations National Chief RoseAnne Archibald, President of Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami Natan Obed and President of the Metis National Council Cassidy Caron.

Back in Canada, some royal-watchers set their alarm clocks to watch the pomp and pageantry in London, though polls have suggested many are lukewarm about the event -- and the new monarch.

In an interview ahead of the coronation, Ralph Goodale, High Commissioner for Canada in the United Kingdom, stressed the strong ties between the two countries.

He cited the RCMP's prominent position in the procession, and the fact that Charles met with Canadian Indigenous leaders right before the coronation.