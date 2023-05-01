Watch live coverage of King Charles III's coronation
With King Charles III and Queen Camilla set to be crowned at Westminster Abbey today, CTV News will be offering live coverage of the ceremony.
As part of CTV News’ digital coverage, Executive Producer Mary Nersessian will be in London reporting on events leading up to and including the coronation. For rolling updates on the ceremony as it unfolds, follow CTVNews.ca’s live blog at the bottom of this article.
After the ceremony, subscribers of the Royal Dispatch will receive a special edition of the newsletter with complete coverage of the coronation.
MORE WORLD NEWS
-
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | An hour-by-hour schedule for King Charles III's historic coronation day
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | An hour-by-hour schedule for King Charles III's historic coronation day
King Charles and Queen Camilla are set to be crowned in a history-making ceremony at Westminster Abbey. CTVNews.ca offers an hour-by-hour breakdown of what to expect on Saturday.
LIVE UPDATES | Watch live coverage of King Charles III's coronation
With King Charles III and Queen Camilla set to be crowned at Westminster Abbey today, CTV News will be offering live coverage of the ceremony.
Police arrest anti-monarchist group leader ahead of King Charles coronation
British police arrested Graham Smith, leader of an anti-monarchist group Republic, ahead of King Charles' coronation on Saturday, a spokesperson for the group said.
FOLLOW ALONG | The order of service for the coronation of King Charles III
Buckingham Palace has released the order of service for the historic coronation that will see King Charles III crowned at London’s Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6.
Grocery rebate payments to be issued in July, CRA says as bill poised to pass next week
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said Thursday that the federal government would be issuing the promised 'grocery rebate' payments in 'just a few weeks.' But, according to the Canada Revenue Agency, they won't be landing in eligible Canadians' bank accounts until July.
1 dead among 5 shooting victims at Mississippi restaurant
Police in Mississippi say one person is dead after at least five people were shot during a Cinco de Mayo party at a restaurant late Friday night.
Planned tribute show in Gordon Lightfoot's hometown now a memorial
Fans of Gordon Lightfoot will gather tonight in his Orillia, Ont. hometown for a concert honouring the late folk singer-songwriter.
Experts have 'mixed emotions' to WHO announcement on COVID: here's why
Experts say they have 'mixed emotions' on the World Health Organization's declaration that COVID-19 is no longer a global emergency.
Canadian regulator launches public consultation on banning Fox News from cable packages
Canadian regulators have launched a public consultation on calls to ban Fox News after receiving complaints saying the network has aired hateful content about LGBTQ2S+ people.
Canada
-
Alberta expecting 'extreme wildfire behaviour' Friday as more communities are evacuated
Wildfire officials issued an update on the 'very serious' situation parts of central and northern Alberta were in on Friday.
-
Museum unveils King Charles III bobblehead ahead of coronation
Ahead of Saturday’s coronation, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in the U.S. unveiled the first bobblehead of King Charles III.
-
Grocery rebate payments to be issued in July, CRA says as bill poised to pass next week
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said Thursday that the federal government would be issuing the promised 'grocery rebate' payments in 'just a few weeks.' But, according to the Canada Revenue Agency, they won't be landing in eligible Canadians' bank accounts until July.
-
Trudeau says no decision yet on expelling Chinese envoy implicated in threats to MP
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says no decision has been made yet on whether to expel a Chinese diplomat who allegedly targeted a member of Parliament and his family.
-
Winnipeg landfill search feasibility study completed
The federal minister responsible for Crown-Indigenous relations says a study has been completed into whether it's possible for a Winnipeg-area landfill to be searched for the remains of two Indigenous women.
-
Quebec coroner formally identifies the 2 firefighters swept away in floodwaters
The Quebec coroner's office has confirmed that two bodies pulled from a river Wednesday in the province's Charlevoix region were those of volunteer firefighters who had been swept away by floodwaters. A spokesperson says the two men who disappeared on Monday during a rescue mission were Regis Lavoie, 55, and Christopher Lavoie, 23.
World
-
Crowns and coaches ready for King Charles III's coronation
King Charles III, a man who waited almost 74 years to become king, will be crowned Saturday at Westminster Abbey with all the pomp and pageantry Britain can muster.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | An hour-by-hour schedule for King Charles III's historic coronation day
King Charles and Queen Camilla are set to be crowned in a history-making ceremony at Westminster Abbey. CTVNews.ca offers an hour-by-hour breakdown of what to expect on Saturday.
-
Police arrest anti-monarchist group leader ahead of King Charles coronation
British police arrested Graham Smith, leader of an anti-monarchist group Republic, ahead of King Charles' coronation on Saturday, a spokesperson for the group said.
-
1 dead among 5 shooting victims at Mississippi restaurant
Police in Mississippi say one person is dead after at least five people were shot during a Cinco de Mayo party at a restaurant late Friday night.
-
Iran hangs Swedish-Iranian it convicted over attack that killed 25 people
Iran executed on Saturday a Swedish-Iranian dissident convicted of leading an Arab separatist group accused of attacks including one on a military parade in 2018 that killed 25 people, state television reported.
-
5 hurt after fire at Houston-area Shell petrochemical plant
Fire erupted at a petrochemical plant in the Houston area Friday, leaving five workers hospitalized and sending up a huge plume of smoke visible for miles.
Politics
-
Trudeau says no decision yet on expelling Chinese envoy implicated in threats to MP
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says no decision has been made yet on whether to expel a Chinese diplomat who allegedly targeted a member of Parliament and his family.
-
Grocery rebate payments to be issued in July, CRA says as bill poised to pass next week
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said Thursday that the federal government would be issuing the promised 'grocery rebate' payments in 'just a few weeks.' But, according to the Canada Revenue Agency, they won't be landing in eligible Canadians' bank accounts until July.
-
Liberal party convention hears from Hillary Clinton, Jean Chretien
Former U.S. secretary of state and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton took the stage at the Liberal party convention this evening for a conversation with Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland.
Health
-
After COVID-19 lockdowns, seven in ten employed Canadians say they’re prioritizing mental health
A new survey revealed that 68 per cent of employed Canadians say their mental health has become more of a priority over the last year.
-
How promising are new drugs to treat obesity and who should — and shouldn't — use them?
The pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly announced last week that a medication developed to treat diabetes, tirzepatide, also had a substantial effect on reducing weight. Dr. Leana Wen. Wen, who is an emergency physician and professor of health policy and management at the George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health, answers some questions surrounding the drugs.
-
New Australian study finds no legal or scientific support for corporal punishment, recommends banning the practice
A new Australian meta-analysis of studies on corporal punishment’s impact on a child’s development and wellbeing concluded corporal punishment was associated with negative outcomes for children.
Sci-Tech
-
1st lunar eclipse of 2023 dims full moon ever so slightly
Stargazers in Asia and Australia had the best seats for the year's first lunar eclipse.
-
Look up to the sky for 3 space events this weekend
With bright meteors blazing across the sky from the Aquariids meteor shower and a chance to see a lunar eclipse, Friday will be the time to look up to the sky for a day of spectacular celestial events.
-
Scientists warn of AI dangers but don't agree on solutions
Computer scientists who helped build the foundations of today's artificial intelligence technology are warning of its dangers, but that doesn't mean they agree on what those dangers are or how to prevent them.
Entertainment
-
Planned tribute show in Gordon Lightfoot's hometown now a memorial
Fans of Gordon Lightfoot will gather tonight in his Orillia, Ont. hometown for a concert honouring the late folk singer-songwriter.
-
'Yellowstone' to end in November, sequel starts in December
The popular television western 'Yellowstone' with Kevin Costner will end this fall and be replaced almost immediately by a sequel. But like any good drama, there's some mystery involved.
-
Lizzo postpones Montreal show on 'doctor's orders'
Superstar vocalist Lizzo postponed her Montreal show Thursday night after coming down with a serious bug. The popstar posted a video to social media from bed to apologize to fans, saying she felt too unwell to perform.
Business
-
Lebanon's finance minister questioned in Central Bank probe
A European judicial team questioned Lebanon's caretaker finance minister on Friday in an investigation related to corruption probes of the country's Central Bank governor, officials said.
-
Shopify layoff comes as some say it's taking longer for people to find jobs
Shopify Inc.’s layoff this week will add a slew of new workers to the job-hunting pool at a time when experts say candidates are taking longer to find their next gig.
-
American TurboTax customers to receive cheques for US$141M settlement
Millions of Americans who qualified for free tax services -- but were instead deceived into paying TurboTax for their returns -- will soon get settlement cheques in the mail.
Lifestyle
-
Could you have royal lineage? One in 10 Canadians do -- here's how to find out
The recent spotlight on the Royal Family may lead to questions about lineage, and it turns out many Canadians have some kind of royal connection.
-
Museum unveils King Charles III bobblehead ahead of coronation
Ahead of Saturday’s coronation, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in the U.S. unveiled the first bobblehead of King Charles III.
-
Cinco de Mayo celebrates Mexican culture, not independence
American bars and restaurants gear up every year for Cinco de Mayo, offering special deals on Mexican food and alcoholic drinks for the May 5 holiday that is barely celebrated south of the border.
Sports
-
This is what the Maple Leafs coach thinks about the chances of coming back from 0-2 deficit
Sheldon Keefe's tone when he spoke to media on Friday was a far cry from the one he had less than 24 hours prior.
-
'I've really been struggling': Amanda Anisimova announces indefinite break from tennis
The WTA Tour says Amanda Anisimova plans to take take an indefinite break from tennis, citing burnout and concerns for her mental health.
-
Lionel Messi apologizes to PSG for unapproved Saudi Arabia trip
Lionel Messi apologized to Paris Saint-Germain and his teammates on Friday for going to Saudi Arabia on an unauthorized trip that resulted in his suspension.
Autos
-
Ford recalls some U.S. vehicles for air bag inflator installation
Ford Motor Co. is recalling certain 2004 to 2006 Ranger vehicles because replacement front passenger air bag inflators may have been installed incorrectly.
-
From serving drinks to washing cars: Lewis Hamilton on what helped make him a sporting great
Lewis Hamilton is one of the greatest sportsmen of his generation, a seven-time world champion and an influential philanthropist. But there was a time when his life wasn't quite as glamorous.
-
U.S. probes complaint that woman was trapped in flaming SUV
U.S. safety regulators are investigating possible electrical problems in older Dodge Journeys after a woman was trapped and died when her SUV caught fire in December.