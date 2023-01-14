Thousands of Israelis rally against Netanyahu government

Israelis protest against the government's plans to overhaul the country's legal system, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Jan. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty) Israelis protest against the government's plans to overhaul the country's legal system, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Jan. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

    Tens of thousands of Israelis gathered in central Tel Aviv on Saturday night to protest plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new government to overhaul the legal system and weaken the Supreme Court, a step that critics say will destroy the country's democratic system of checks and balances.

