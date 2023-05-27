Thousands of exhausted South Sudanese head home, fleeing brutal conflict
Tens of thousands of exhausted people are heading home to the world's youngest country as they flee a brutal conflict in neighbouring Sudan.
There's a bottleneck of men, women and children camping near the dusty border of Sudan and South Sudan and the international community and the government are worried about a prolonged conflict.
Fighting between Sudan's military and a rival militia killed at least 863 civilians in Sudan before a seven-day ceasefire began Monday night. Many in South Sudan are concerned about what could happen if the fighting next door continues.
"After escaping danger there's more violence," said South Sudanese Alwel Ngok, sitting on the ground outside a church. "There's no food, no shelter, we're totally stranded, and I'm very tired and need to leave," she said.
Ngok thought she'd be safe returning home after fleeing clashes in Sudan's capital, Khartoum, where she watched three of her relatives killed. She and her five children arrived in Renk, South Sudan, where people were sheltering on the ground, some sleeping with their luggage piled up near thin mats. Women prepared food in large cooking pots as teenagers roamed aimlessly. Days after Ngok and her family arrived, she said, a man was beaten to death with sticks in a fight that began with a dispute over water.
Years of fighting between government and opposition forces in South Sudan killed almost 400,000 people and displaced millions until a peace agreement was signed nearly five years ago. Enacting a solid peace has been sluggish: The country has yet to deploy a unified military and create a permanent constitution.
Large-scale clashes between the main parties have subsided, but there is still fighting in parts of the country.
South Sudan has billions in oil reserves that it moves to international markets through a pipeline that runs through Sudan in territories controlled by the warring parties. If that pipeline is damaged, South Sudan's economy could collapse within months, said Ferenc David Marko, a researcher at the International Crisis Group.
However, the most immediate concern is the tens of thousands of South Sudanese who are returning with no idea of how they'll get home to their towns and villages. Many are unable to afford the trip. Aid groups and the government are stretched for resources they can use to help.
Some 50,000 people have crossed into the border town of Renk, many sheltering in stick huts along the road and in government buildings throughout the city. Some wander aimlessly in the market, desperately asking foreigners how to get home. People are arriving faster than they can be taken to new locations.
The longer they stay, the greater the risk of fighting between communities, many with longstanding grievances stemming from the civil war. Many are frustrated because they don't know what lies ahead.
The power struggle in South Sudan between President Salva Kiir, a Dinka, and Vice-President Riek Machar, a Nuer, took on an ethnic dimension during the civil war. Communities in Renk said that the conflict that broke out over water in May and led to the killing of the man with sticks quickly became a wider dispute between the ethnic groups, forcing people to flee once again.
At first, the local government wanted to divide the South Sudanese returning through Renk, based on their place of origin. Aid groups, however, pushed back. Together with the government and community leaders, the aid groups are engaging in peace dialogues.
"We are worried (about more violence)," said Yohannes William, the chairman for the humanitarian arm of the government in Upper Nile state. "The services that (are) being provided here, they are limited. We have been told that this is a transit centre, anyone who comes should be there two days or three days and then transit."
"But now, unfortunately, due to the delayment of transportation, they have been there for more than two weeks, three weeks," William said.
South Sudanese shelter in a transit centre in Renk, South Sudan, May 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Sam Mednick)
Situated at the northernmost tip of South Sudan, Renk is connected to other parts of the country by few roads. The main routes are flights or boat trips along the Nile, and many people can't afford them.
The United Nations' International Organization for Migration is trying to send the most vulnerable South Sudanese who have returned -- some 8,000 people -- home by boat, with the goal of transporting nearly 1,000 people daily along the Nile to the state capital of Malakal. However, the trips have just begun, and problems in co-ordination between aid groups and the government at the port this month delayed people from leaving, with children, babies and the sick camped by empty boats for days under the scorching sun.
Aid workers say it could take up to two months to decongest the city, which has nearly doubled in size. But Malakal already hosts some 44,000 displaced people in a United Nations protection camp, many still too afraid to leave for security reasons.
"The problem is 'an out of the frying pan, into the fire' conundrum, because we're moving them to Malakal, and Malakal is itself congested," Nicholas Haysom, the United Nations chief in South Sudan, told The Associated Press.
Some who have already returned to Malakal from Sudan say they're unsure if there's a home to go back to, having had no contact with their families during the civil war.
"I don't know if my relatives are dead or alive," said William Deng. The 33-year-old hasn't been able to speak to his family in neighbouring Jonglei state, which has little phone service, since returning in early May.
The government says that it has funding for 10 charter planes to fly people from Renk to parts of the country harder to reach by boat. But Renk's tiny airport can't support large planes, so each flight can only hold 80 people.
"The situation is dire ... (South Sudan) is now being forced to receive additional refugees and returnees. As a result, the humanitarian needs in the country will continue to grow," said Michael Dunford, regional director for East Africa for the World Food Program.
Even before this crisis, 70% of the population needed humanitarian assistance, and the World Food Program can't meet their needs, he said.
Traders in Renk, who get the majority of their goods from Sudan, say they're already feeling the economic pain, with prices spiking 70%.
"I used to send my family $100 a week. Now I send half that," said Adam Abdalla Hassan.
The Sudanese shop owner supports his family in Sudan, but now is earning less because people don't have enough money, he said.
Those who returned say they've received little information about where or how they're supposed to get home, and worry they won't make it in time before the rainy reason, which starts soon, floods roads and makes it harder to fly.
"How can we stay here under the rain with the kids?" said Ehlam Saad. Holding up her UN-issued wristband, the 42-year-old said she's been living in Renk for nearly three weeks. She has no idea how she'll get to the capital of South Sudan, Juba, where she and her family lived before the war. Her only choice now is to find a way home and reunite with her husband and son, she said.
"A home is a home. Even if there's fighting, even if you move around the world, even if it's the worst option, it's home," she said.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Can't afford your mortgage? Here's what you need to know before you sell your home
Mortgage delinquencies are expected to rise by more than one-third of current levels over the next year, according to some economists. If you anticipate being unable to make your payments and decide to sell your home, here's what an expert says you should consider.
Former U.S. diplomat Henry Kissinger celebrates 100th birthday, still active in global affairs
Former diplomat and presidential advisor Henry Kissinger marks his 100th birthday on Saturday, outlasting many of his political contemporaries who guided the United States through one of its most tumultuous periods including the presidency of Richard Nixon and the Vietnam War.
StatCan report casts clouds on claims of a widespread labour shortage in Canada
A new report is casting doubt on the idea that Canada is facing a widespread labour shortage and bolsters the arguments by some labour economists that high job vacancies aren't due to a shortage of workers.
No winning ticket sold for Friday's $60 million Lotto Max jackpot
There was no winning ticket sold in Friday's Lotto Max $60 million draw.
Ontario community battles to keep emergency department from closing for good
A community in Ontario’s cottage country is facing the permanent closure of its local hospital's Emergency Room.
98-year-old B.C. woman presented Swimming Excellence Award at Calgary competition
A 98-year-old woman from British Columbia is already making a big splash at a Calgary swimming competition.
Company refuses to recall millions of airbag inflators after deaths in Canada and U.S.
A Tennessee company is refusing demands from U.S. regulators to recall millions of vehicles due to airbag inflators that can explode and shoot shrapnel into drivers. While cases are rare, there has been at least one death in Canada, where officials lack the authority to demand a similarly sweeping recall.
Vancouver man, 63, dies while attempting to fulfil dream of summiting Mount Everest
A Vancouver man died while attempting to fulfill his life-long dream of summiting Mount Everest, his family and colleagues confirm.
Animal advocates call for alternatives to coyotes, foxes in Ontario dog training areas
Advocates are hoping the Ontario government will consider alternatives to the use of wild animals in off-leash dog areas for the purpose of tracking as officials push forward with a proposal to expand training areas in the province.
Canada
-
Animal advocates call for alternatives to coyotes, foxes in Ontario dog training areas
Advocates are hoping the Ontario government will consider alternatives to the use of wild animals in off-leash dog areas for the purpose of tracking as officials push forward with a proposal to expand training areas in the province.
-
Meet Diandra D'Alessio, the Montrealer who won Jeopardy! last night
Who is Diandra D'Alessio? She's a Montrealer, a technical writer, a history lover -- and she's last night's Jeopardy winner. The self-proclaimed trivia buff made it out on top with $3,299 under her belt.
-
Vancouver man, 63, dies while attempting to fulfil dream of summiting Mount Everest
A Vancouver man died while attempting to fulfill his life-long dream of summiting Mount Everest, his family and colleagues confirm.
-
Investigation underway outside Ontario daycare after missing child found dead
A child was found dead after going missing from an Ontario town on Thursday night.
-
'I walk every day': New Brunswick outdoorsman proves age is just a number
Bill Mayo isn’t letting age keep him from doing what he loves. This weekend the 90-year-old is taking on a 42-kilometre walk as part of the Moncton Outdoor Enthusiasts' 40th anniversary.
-
Company refuses to recall millions of airbag inflators after deaths in Canada and U.S.
A Tennessee company is refusing demands from U.S. regulators to recall millions of vehicles due to airbag inflators that can explode and shoot shrapnel into drivers. While cases are rare, there has been at least one death in Canada, where officials lack the authority to demand a similarly sweeping recall.
World
-
Iran exchanges heavy gunfire with Taliban on Afghan border, escalating tensions over water rights
The Taliban and Iran exchanged heavy gunfire Saturday on the Islamic Republic's border with Afghanistan, killing and wounding troops while sharply escalating rising tensions between the two countries amid a dispute over water rights.
-
Officials: UN chief 'shocked' by letter from Sudan's military ruler demanding removal of UN envoy
The United Nations secretary-general was 'shocked' by a letter from Sudan's army chief demanding the removal of the UN envoy to the country, Sudanese and UN officials said Saturday.
-
Travellers to U.K. face long waits amid systems problem affecting electronic gates
Travellers arriving in the U.K. faced hours-long delays Saturday after a technical problem shut electronic border gates at airports across the country, forcing everyone to have their passports checked manually on what was expected to be one of the busiest travel weekends of the year.
-
Ukraine claims Russia is plotting 'a provocation' at nuclear plant, offers no evidence
Ukraine's military intelligence has claimed, without offering evidence, that Russia is plotting a 'large-scale provocation' at a nuclear power plant it occupies in the southeast of the country with the aim of disrupting a looming Ukrainian counteroffensive.
-
As Turkiye heads to runoff presidential race, domestic issues loom large
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has parlayed his country's NATO membership and location straddling Europe and the Middle East into international influence, is favoured to win re-election in a presidential runoff Sunday, despite a host of domestic issues.
-
Serbian border troops to maintain highest state of alert after ethnic clashes inside Kosovo
Serbia on Saturday condemned NATO-led peacekeepers stationed in neighbouring Kosovo for their alleged failure to stop 'brutal actions' by Kosovo police against ethnic Serbs, and said that its armed forces stationed near the border will remain on the highest state of alert until further notice.
Politics
-
Feds warned about risks of delaying 24 Sussex decision almost a year before it closed
Almost a year before the closure of 24 Sussex Drive due to disrepair and an infestation of rodents, the chairman of the National Capital Commission's board of directors warned that further delaying a cabinet decision on the fate of the residence would put the whole structure at risk.
-
Special rapporteur Johnston asked to testify before MPs on foreign interference report
MPs have reissued an invitation for special rapporteur David Johnston to testify before a parliamentary committee studying foreign interference, by June 6.
-
Public safety minister announces funding for Akwesasne after migrant deaths
The federal government has announced funding to help the Akwesasne Mohawk Territory fight organized crime, after the death of eight migrants in the St. Lawrence River earlier this year.
Health
-
More Canadians are experiencing allergies due to climate change, experts say
Allergies in both children and adults have definitely been on the rise over the last several years, much of the rise in allergies and asthma 'can be directly linked to climate change,' experts say.
-
Competition Bureau recommends changing THC limits for edibles, easing pot packaging
Canada's competition watchdog is putting its weight behind some longtime cannabis industry asks including easing restrictions on cannabis packaging and adjusting limits on how much of pot's psychoactive component can be in edible products.
-
'Still have a long way to go': Women in Canada do not understand abortion options, survey says
A new poll suggests Canadian women strongly advocate for their right to chose an abortion, but many say they are not knowledgeable on the options available.
Sci-Tech
-
China deletes 1.4M social media posts in crack down on 'self-media' accounts
China's cyberspace regulator said 1.4 million social media posts have been deleted following a two-month probe into alleged misinformation, illegal profiteering and impersonation of state officials, among other 'pronounced problems.'
-
Elon Musk's Neuralink says has FDA approval for study of brain implants in humans
Elon Musk's brain-implant company Neuralink on Thursday said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had given the green light to its first-in-human clinical trial, a critical milestone after earlier struggles to gain approval.
-
OpenAI boss downplays fears ChatGPT maker could leave Europe over AI rules
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman on Friday downplayed worries that the ChatGPT maker could exit the European Union if it can't comply with the bloc's strict new artificial intelligence rules, coming after a top official rebuked him for comments raising such a possibility.
Entertainment
-
Danny Masterson rape retrial deliberations drag on more than 6 days, will resume next week
Jurors have deliberated for more than a week without reaching a verdict in the rape retrial of "That '70s Show" star Danny Masterson, and will have to return and resume talks after the long holiday weekend.
-
Meet Diandra D'Alessio, the Montrealer who won Jeopardy! last night
Who is Diandra D'Alessio? She's a Montrealer, a technical writer, a history lover -- and she's last night's Jeopardy winner. The self-proclaimed trivia buff made it out on top with $3,299 under her belt.
-
German police to probe Pink Floyd star Roger Waters after he wore a satirical Nazi costume during concert
Police in Germany have launched a criminal investigation into Roger Waters, the co-founder of Pink Floyd, after he appeared dressed in a costume resembling a Nazi uniform during two concerts in Berlin last week.
Business
-
Can't afford your mortgage? Here's what you need to know before you sell your home
Mortgage delinquencies are expected to rise by more than one-third of current levels over the next year, according to some economists. If you anticipate being unable to make your payments and decide to sell your home, here's what an expert says you should consider.
-
StatCan report casts clouds on claims of a widespread labour shortage in Canada
A new report is casting doubt on the idea that Canada is facing a widespread labour shortage and bolsters the arguments by some labour economists that high job vacancies aren't due to a shortage of workers.
-
As Elizabeth Holmes heads to prison for fraud, many puzzle over her motives
As Elizabeth Holmes prepares to report to prison next week, the criminal case that laid bare the blood-testing scam at the heart of her Theranos startup is entering its final phase.
Lifestyle
-
No winning ticket sold for Friday's $60 million Lotto Max jackpot
There was no winning ticket sold in Friday's Lotto Max $60 million draw.
-
'I walk every day': New Brunswick outdoorsman proves age is just a number
Bill Mayo isn’t letting age keep him from doing what he loves. This weekend the 90-year-old is taking on a 42-kilometre walk as part of the Moncton Outdoor Enthusiasts' 40th anniversary.
-
Dishwasher tips for cleaning better, more efficiently
TikTok cleaning influencer Melissa Pateras says few people know how to clean their dishwasher filter, which could be the culprit to musty smelling plastic.
Sports
-
98-year-old B.C. woman presented Swimming Excellence Award at Calgary competition
A 98-year-old woman from British Columbia is already making a big splash at a Calgary swimming competition.
-
Toronto Blue Jays place catcher Danny Jansen on 10-day injured list
The Toronto Blue Jays placed catcher Danny Jansen on the 10-day injured list Friday with a left groin strain.
-
Verstappen takes pole for Monaco Grand Prix ahead of Alonso as Perez crashes
Defending Formula One champion Max Verstappen produced a superb final lap to take pole position at the Monaco Grand Prix on Saturday and deny Aston Martin veteran Fernando Alonso his first pole in 11 years.
Autos
-
Le Mans 24-hour race to include hydrogen-powered vehicles starting in 2026
The 24 Hours of Le Mans, the world's most famous endurance race, will be open to hydrogen-powered cars starting in 2026, Pierre Fillon, the president of the Automobile Club de l'Ouest, said Saturday.
-
Company refuses to recall millions of airbag inflators after deaths in Canada and U.S.
A Tennessee company is refusing demands from U.S. regulators to recall millions of vehicles due to airbag inflators that can explode and shoot shrapnel into drivers. While cases are rare, there has been at least one death in Canada, where officials lack the authority to demand a similarly sweeping recall.
-
Verstappen takes pole for Monaco Grand Prix ahead of Alonso as Perez crashes
Defending Formula One champion Max Verstappen produced a superb final lap to take pole position at the Monaco Grand Prix on Saturday and deny Aston Martin veteran Fernando Alonso his first pole in 11 years.