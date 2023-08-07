Thousands in Haiti march to demand safety from violent gangs as killings and kidnappings soar

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti -

Several thousand people -- their faces covered to conceal their identities -- marched through Haiti's capital demanding protection from violent gangs who are pillaging neighborhoods in the capital Port-au-Prince and beyond.

Haitians' daily lives have been disrupted by incessant gang violence that has worsened poverty across the country as it awaits a decision from the U.N. Security Council over a potential deployment of an international armed force.

The crowd chanted, "We want security!" as it marched for two hours on Monday from the troubled community of Carrefour-Feuilles to Champ de Mars in the downtown area and then to the prime minister's official residence. The lives of tens of thousands of Haitians have been disrupted by incessant gang violence.