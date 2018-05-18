Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding will be a jam-packed day of tradition, ceremony and celebration. Here is a detailed break-down of how the day will unfold, according to Kensington Palace.

4 a.m. ET

9 a.m. British time

Members of the public who are invited inside the grounds of Windsor Castle arrive. Among the guests are 1,200 volunteers invited for their charitable work.

4:30 a.m. – 6 a.m. ET

9:30 – 11 a.m. British time

Wedding guests arrive at Windsor Castle’s Round Tower by coach. These guests will then proceed to the south door of St. George’s Chapel, where the ceremony will take place.

6:20 a.m. ET

11:20 a.m. British time

Prince Harry and The Duke of Cambridge, Prince William, arrive at St. George’s Chapel. They will most likely arrive by foot, according to Kensington Palace. Around the same time, members of the Royal Family will arrive at St. George’s Chapel through the Galilee Porch. Some members will arrive by car. The Queen is expected to be the last member of the family to arrive.

6:20 a.m. – 7 a.m. ET

11:20 a.m. – 12 p.m. British time

Meghan Markle and her mother, Doria Ragland, begin their journey to Windsor Castle. The journey will pass members of the public. Following the journey, Markle’s mother will enter the chapel, while Markle will meet with some of her bridesmaids and page boys. Among those page boys will be 7-year-old Brian and John Mulroney, the sons of Jessica and Ben Mulroney. Markle will then enter the church via the west steps.

7 a.m. – 8 a.m. ET

12 p.m. – 1 p.m. British time

The wedding ceremony begins. The service, held inside St. George’s Chapel, includes both British and American clergy. Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby will officiate the wedding, and Dean of Windsor bishop David Conner will lead the service. Michael Bruce Curry, the American presiding bishop of the Episcopal Church, will deliver the address.

8 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. ET

1 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. British time

Following the ceremony, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will leave the church. The first thing the married couple will do is cknowledge the 200 representatives from Harry’s charities. They will then make their way to their horse-drawn carriage, where they will embark on a 15- to 25-minute ride through the streets of Windsor.

The remainder of the day:

Kensington Palace has not released a detailed timeline for the rest of the day. An evening wedding reception will be held at Frogmore House, a royal residence near Windsor Castle built in the late 1600s. An exclusive list of 200 guests are invited to the reception, hosted by Prince Charles. Elton John and model Cara Delevingne are expected to attend the party.