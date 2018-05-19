Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been joined together as husband and wife in a ceremony marked by more than a touch of both British and Hollywood glamour.

The couple exchanged their vows before more than 600 guests as well as millions of spectators around the globe, promising to love and cherish one another "till death us do part.”

Highlights so far:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will receive new titles: Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Wedding guests include Oprah, George and Amal Clooney, David and Victoria Beckham

Markle is wearing a dress by Clare Waight Keller

Scroll down or click here for our royal wedding live blog from Windsor

Harry presented Markle with a wedding ring fashioned from a piece of Welsh gold gifted by the Queen. Prince Harry is bucking royal tradition and choosing to wearing a wedding ring: a platinum band with a textured finish.

The happy couple will now be known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Queen Elizabeth has also conferred Prince Harry, sixth in line to the British throne, with the additional titles of Earl of Dumbarton and Baron Kilkeel.

Markle chose a simply adorned, long-sleeved wedding gown designed by Givenchy artistic director Clare Waight Keller. Holding her veil was a diamond-encrusted bandeau tiara lent to her by the Queen.

As she stepped out of the Rolls Royce limousine that ferried her to the chapel, two of her page boys, seven-year-old twins Brian and John Mulroney, carried the train of her long veil, wearing gap-toothed grins as a trumpet fanfare blared.

The twins are the sons of Jessica Mulroney, a fashion stylist and close friend to Markle, and Ben Mulroney, co-host of CTV's "Your Morning" and anchor at "Etalk." The boys’ four-year-old sister Ivy Mulroney acted as one of Markle’s bridesmaids.

Prince Harry arrived at the chapel by foot, accompanied by his brother Prince William, both dressed in the dark uniform of the Blues and Royals.

Harry’s 92-year-old grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, wore a citron suit and hat as she took her seat in the chapel’s quire, where sunlight streamed through the many stained glass windows.

Accompanying her was the Duke of Edinburgh, whose attendance had been somewhat in question. Though the 96-year-old has been out of the public eye in recent weeks following hip surgery in April, he entered the chapel without any aids.

Also in the quire were members of the Royal Family, including Prince Andrew, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, along with Markle’s mother Doria Ragland.

Many of the couple’s closest friends were nearby as well, including Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian, George Clooney and his wife Amal Clooney, and media mogul Oprah Winfrey.

Another 600 guests were seated in the chapel’s nave, including actors Idris Elba, singer Elton John, and Victoria and David Beckham, the men dressed in morning suits and uniforms and the ladies in hats and fascinators.

The service was led by the Dean of Windsor bishop David Conner, and officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby. Michael Bruce Curry, the American presiding bishop of the Episcopal Church, delivered an impassioned address.

Outside the chapel, on the grounds of Windsor Castle, were 2,640 members of the public who were specially invited by the happy couple, including charity volunteers, war veterans, and dozens of members of the royal households.

On the other side of the castle walls, in the narrow streets of the town of Windsor, thousands of excited fans have gathered, some draped in Union Jacks, others waving U.S. flags. All are hoping to catch a glimpse of the man who is sixth in line to the British throne and his new Hollywood bride when they tour the town after the service.

Also on scene for the huge event is a heavy police presence. Hundreds of officers armed with semi-automatic weapons and sniffer dogs are patrolling the streets, while police snipers are stationed on nearby roofs, equipped with scopes and binoculars to scan the scene.

Following the ceremony, family members will gather on the steps of the chapel to see the newlyweds off as they climb into a horse-drawn Ascot Landau carriage for a 15- to 25-minute-long procession through the streets of Windsor.

With files from The Associated Press