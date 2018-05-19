

CTVNews.ca Staff





Royalty from both sides of the pond gathered for the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, including Oprah Winfrey, George and Amal Clooney, Idris Elba, and the Beckhams.

Check out a photo gallery of the latest guests to arrive here.

Crowds cheered soccer star David Beckham and wife Victoria, a fashion designer and former member of the Spice Girls, who were seen chatting in the chapel with Elton John and his Toronto-born husband David Furnish before the ceremony began. John performed for guests at the couple's lunch reception, which was hosted by Queen Elizabeth II at St George's Hall.

“Sir Elton performed for the newly married couple in recognition of the close connection he has with Prince Harry and his family,” Kensington Palace said. John was a close friend of Prince Harry's mother, the late Princess Diana.

Tennis great and Markle’s close friend Serena Williams arrived to the ceremony at St. George's Chapel with husband Alexis Ohanian. Also on hand were British comedian and talk show host James Corden, Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra and singers Joss Stone and James Blunt. British actor Tom Hardy sported a bald head for an upcoming role as mobster Al Capone.

Human rights lawyer Amal Clooney made the most-talked-about fashion choice, dressing in a bold yellow knee-length dress by designer Stella McCartney and matching hat. Victoria Beckham also raised a lot of social media chatter – much of it negative - for her understated dark blue ensemble and seemingly sombre demeanour.

Oprah was among the first guests to arrive, wearing a pink dress, a cream hat with pink flowers and sunglasses. The billionaire celebrity hurriedly commissioned McCartney to make the dress when the one she had planned to wear turned out to be too white for the occasion.

Among the 600 guests were family and friends of the couple, including Markle’s Suits co-stars and Prince Harry’s royal cousins. But no state leaders were invited to the wedding.

Williams posted a picture of her wedding attire before the ceremony on Twitter. "Ready for my friend's wedding," she wrote.

Ok Meghan is the bride and now a duchess and all, but Amal Clooney you guys �� — Alia Dani (@aliaadani) May 19, 2018

#RoyalWedding Amal Clooney saved the fashion industry pic.twitter.com/jJk9DZ0XWg — Jeong Se Joo stan �� (@ironmansenpai) May 19, 2018

Amal Clooney in Stella McCartney is a vision �� #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/9fokGacg1X — Shelby Ivey Christie (@bronze_bombSHEL) May 19, 2018