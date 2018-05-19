

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca





I’m not crying. You’re crying!

Everyone’s favourite red-haired prince melted hearts around the world when he fought back tears during his wedding to Meghan Markle.

In the agonizing moments before his new bride arrived, Prince Harry, clad in his traditional Blues and Royals military uniform, anxiously waited at the altar in St. George’s Chapel on Saturday morning.

When Markle finally arrived in her elegant long-sleeved wedding gown complete with a tiara and a long veil, Prince Harry’s face said it all. His lower lip appeared to tremble and then he broke into a wide grin. As his bride, escorted by his father Prince Charles, came closer, the prince appeared to be fighting back tears at the sight of them.

When the pair finally greeted each other at the foot of the altar, a beaming Prince Harry said a quick “Hi” to Markle before they exchanged a few words. At one point, it appeared as if the prince said, “You look amazing” to her.

As the bishop began his sermon, Prince Harry seemed to repeatedly wipe away tears from his eyes while Markle stood beside him smiling.

The footage of the emotional prince preparing to marry the American actress touched hearts inside the chapel and around the world as evidenced by the reaction on social media.

Royal wedding watchers took to Twitter to share how they felt about the touching ceremony.

Did Prince Harry just say “hi” when he took her veil off?! If so, I’m dying. #RoyalWedding — Rachel Rollar (@RachelRollar) May 19, 2018

When Prince Harry just said “you look amazing, absolutely stunning” to Meghan #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/B8D73BL6Qd — Charlotte Elizabeth (@xcewblog) May 19, 2018

Harry can't stop looking at Meghan and I can't stop crying over it. — Hedy (@JustHedyJ) May 19, 2018

it’s all fun and games until I see Prince Harry watching Meghan walk down the aisle and I immediately burst into tears — Claire Fallon (@ClaireEFallon) May 19, 2018

Losing it at how cute Prince Harry is! He couldn’t hold back the tears for the life of him! — The Armchair Idealist (@rebelgirltweets) May 19, 2018

I love how Prince Harry kept wiping his tears away, then pretended he was just straightening his beard... ��

It's okay, young man, to cry when you're happy! ���� — Paul Jongen (@pjljongen) May 19, 2018

Prince Harry has been staring at Meghan in awe since she walked in. This is what Love truly is...he can’t even control himself & his tears. Nothing greater in this world than finding your better half tbh. ���� #TheRoyalWedding — HeR TiGeR (@steemz_mogbo) May 19, 2018