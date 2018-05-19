I’m not crying. You’re crying!

Everyone’s favourite red-haired prince melted hearts around the world when he fought back tears during his wedding to Meghan Markle.

In the agonizing moments before his new bride arrived, Prince Harry, clad in his traditional Blues and Royals military uniform, anxiously waited at the altar in St. George’s Chapel on Saturday morning.

When Markle finally arrived in her elegant long-sleeved wedding gown complete with a tiara and a long veil, Prince Harry’s face said it all. His lower lip appeared to tremble and then he broke into a wide grin. As his bride, escorted by his father Prince Charles, came closer, the prince appeared to be fighting back tears at the sight of them.

When the pair finally greeted each other at the foot of the altar, a beaming Prince Harry said a quick “Hi” to Markle before they exchanged a few words. At one point, it appeared as if the prince said, “You look amazing” to her.

As the bishop began his sermon, Prince Harry seemed to repeatedly wipe away tears from his eyes while Markle stood beside him smiling.

The footage of the emotional prince preparing to marry the American actress touched hearts inside the chapel and around the world as evidenced by the reaction on social media.

