

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca





When Meghan Markle made her highly anticipated entrance at the chapel, it wasn’t a maid of honour in form-fitting dress that stole the spotlight but a smiling, toothless page boy.

As the bride began her momentous walk down the aisle at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, the image of one of Ben and Jessica Mulroney’s seven-year-old twin boys grinning took the internet by storm.

Images from the ceremony show the young boy beaming as he carries the bride’s train into the church. His visible excitement and gap-tooth smile clearly won the hearts of viewers if the social media reaction to it is any indication.

Didn't think I cared about the Royal Wedding... but just look at this page boy �� pic.twitter.com/9qwX1fv5bx — Jenny Robinson (@JennyyyMR) May 19, 2018

The page boy behind Meghan = MY NEW FAVORITE. He is ALL OF US. #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/UduQNK3PXI — Kimberly Eaton (@tweetdeguerre) May 19, 2018

Same bro. Absolutely same. pic.twitter.com/fvyL6jddwu — Mark Di Stefano ���� (@MarkDiStef) May 19, 2018

Although he stole some of the attention from the bride with his adorable reaction, the young page boy made up for it by carrying out his duties without a hitch.

Along with his twin brother, the Mulroney boy rode to the chapel in the same vintage Rolls Royce that carried Markle from her hotel to Windsor Castle. After she stepped out of the car, the boys hurriedly fanned out behind her to smooth her long train and carry it up the steps of the church.

The Mulroney twins were joined by other children in the wedding party as is the custom for British weddings. The other page boys included Prince George and Prince Harry’s godson Jasper Dyer. The bridesmaids consisted of Princess Charlotte, Prince Harry’s goddaughters Florence van Cutsem and Zalie Warren along with Markle’s goddaughters Remi and Ryan Litt.