

Nick Kirmse, CTVNews.ca





Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced today that Canada will donate $50,000 to charity to celebrate the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Trudeau, who was not invited to the wedding, released the statement following the ceremony, celebrating the couple’s marriage.

“Sophie and I congratulate the newlyweds on behalf of the Government of Canada,” Trudeau said in the statement. “We wish Their Royal Highnesses the Duke and Duchess of Sussex a lifetime of happiness, and all the best as they start this new chapter together.”

The donation will be made to the Jumpstart charity, a Canadian charity that works to make sports more accessible to disadvantaged children, helping with the costs of registration, equipment, and more.

Jumpstart quickly responded to the statement, tweeting out their thanks for the gift.

On behalf of 1.6 M Jumpstart kids, thank you @JustinTrudeau & the Government of Canada for this contribution to @CTJumpstart in celebration of Prince Harry & Ms. Meghan Markle’s #RoyalWedding! https://t.co/t6dFludGLi pic.twitter.com/37WS5wbnbK — Jumpstart (@CTJumpstart) May 19, 2018

Before the wedding, Kensington Palace released a statement from the couple saying they would prefer donations be made to charity instead of gifts.

While Jumpstart wasn’t one of the charities Harry and Meghan had picked, both Prince Harry and Meghan have worked extensively with charities that use sports to empower young people in the past.