

David Maher, CTVNews.ca





A Canadian teen has told of her “extraordinary” day attending the royal wedding.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot in a ceremony watched by millions at Windsor Castle on Saturday.

Faith Dickinson, 15, from Peterborough, Ont., was one of 2,640 “regular” people invited to be on the castle’s grounds while the couple exchanged their vows.

She described Markle’s entrance as her “favourite moment.”

“Definitely, as Meghan entered and her dressed just flowed. It was beautiful. And the choir was amazing,” she gushed. “I loved the long train. She pulled it off perfectly.”

Dickinson is the founder of Cuddles for Cancer, a charity that makes blankets for people with cancer and veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder or injuries. She was presented with the Diana Legacy Award by Prince Harry and Prince William in London last year. The mentoring program is named after their mother Diana, Princess of Wales.

Reflecting on a remarkable day, Dickinson recalled a particularly “beautiful moment” from the ceremony.

“I was sitting there, I just shut my eyes and listened to the choir and had this beautiful moment where it was just like, ‘I’m here, it’s real’,” she said. “It was extraordinary, truly.”

The Ontario native was accompanied on the once-in-a-lifetime trip by her grandmother and parents.

Ottawa designer Zarucci supplied Dickinson with her “dream dress” for the special occasion and she admitted it “made her feel special.”