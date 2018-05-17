

Cecilia Bernasch, CTVNews.ca





From the first blind date to the historic upcoming nuptials, CTVNews.ca takes a look at the timeline of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship.

July, 2016

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle met in Toronto on a blind date reportedly set up by mutual friend Violet von Westenholz.

October 31, 2016

British magazines start reporting that the two have been spotted out together.

November 8, 2016

Prince Harry issues a statement condemning media coverage of Markle, confirming that she is his girlfriend.

December 14, 2016

The Sun captures the first-ever photo of the royal couple together.

April 7 and 15, 2017

Markle's lifestyle website The Tig shuts down after almost three years and she resigns from her ambassador role at Reitmans, furthering speculation that she is preparing for an engagement to the prince.

May 20, 2017

Markle isn't present at Pippa Middleton's wedding because of a “no-ring, no-bring” rule that only allowed spouses as plus-ones. However, she did reportedly go to the reception.

September 25, 2017

Prince Harry and Markle make their first official appearance together at the Invictus Games in Toronto.

November 27, 2017

Prince Harry and Markle officially announce their engagement.

December 1, 2017

The two visit the Terrence Higgins Trust World AIDS Day charity fair-- their first outing as a newly-engaged couple.

December 21, 2018

The first official engagement photos are released.

December 25, 2017

The Queen breaks tradition and invites Markle to join the Royal Family for Christmas services.

January 31, 2018

It is announced that Markle will leave her show "Suits" after seven seasons.

March 23, 2018

Harry and Markle attend the youth-led "Amazing the Space" project in Lisburn, Northern Ireland that Harry started in 2017. It’s their first official trip together.

April 25 2018

Prince Harry and Markle attend an Anzac Day service at Westminster Abbey as their last public engagement together ahead of the wedding.

May 19 2018

The wedding is set to start at 12 p.m. local time.