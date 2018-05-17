A timeline of Prince Harry and Meghan’s relationship
Cecilia Bernasch, CTVNews.ca
Published Thursday, May 17, 2018 1:28PM EDT
From the first blind date to the historic upcoming nuptials, CTVNews.ca takes a look at the timeline of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship.
July, 2016
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle met in Toronto on a blind date reportedly set up by mutual friend Violet von Westenholz.
October 31, 2016
British magazines start reporting that the two have been spotted out together.
November 8, 2016
Prince Harry issues a statement condemning media coverage of Markle, confirming that she is his girlfriend.
December 14, 2016
The Sun captures the first-ever photo of the royal couple together.
April 7 and 15, 2017
Markle's lifestyle website The Tig shuts down after almost three years and she resigns from her ambassador role at Reitmans, furthering speculation that she is preparing for an engagement to the prince.
May 20, 2017
Markle isn't present at Pippa Middleton's wedding because of a “no-ring, no-bring” rule that only allowed spouses as plus-ones. However, she did reportedly go to the reception.
September 25, 2017
Prince Harry and Markle make their first official appearance together at the Invictus Games in Toronto.
November 27, 2017
Prince Harry and Markle officially announce their engagement.
December 1, 2017
The two visit the Terrence Higgins Trust World AIDS Day charity fair-- their first outing as a newly-engaged couple.
December 21, 2018
The first official engagement photos are released.
December 25, 2017
The Queen breaks tradition and invites Markle to join the Royal Family for Christmas services.
January 31, 2018
It is announced that Markle will leave her show "Suits" after seven seasons.
March 23, 2018
Harry and Markle attend the youth-led "Amazing the Space" project in Lisburn, Northern Ireland that Harry started in 2017. It’s their first official trip together.
April 25 2018
Prince Harry and Markle attend an Anzac Day service at Westminster Abbey as their last public engagement together ahead of the wedding.
May 19 2018
The wedding is set to start at 12 p.m. local time.