The Angel of Orikhiv: Deputy mayor, refusing to evacuate, organizes aid for her Ukrainian town
In a landscape of ruins in southern Ukraine, battered and punished by a year of Russian bombardment, the town of Orikihiv stands out as much for the regular pounding it endures as the stamina, suffering and resistance of those who remain.
For months, the mayor of the town has been urging residents to evacuate in order to protect themselves from Russian advances.
But his deputy mayor, Svitlana Mandrych, refuses to leave the town.
Instead, she has turned the basement of the city hall into an aid centre, offering food and shelter to all who come, in the process earning the nickname the Unbreakable Angel of Orikhiv.
As a woman, it makes it her feel more self-assured and courageous when she hears the nickname, she told CTV National News, acknowledging that she’s also often very afraid.
Fourteen thousand people lived in Orikhiv before the Russians invaded Ukraine. Now, maybe 1,200 are left. Those still in the town tend to be the old and the poor, clinging to lives that no longer exist, and refusing or unable to leave.
Volunteers deliver water in the town firetruck under the threat of attack from Russian artillery, just a few kilometres away, bringing the precious resource into dark basements where neighbourhood tanks are filled and shared.
Another resident named Svitlana told CTV National News that she struggles with fear and loneliness. She’s 73 years old, and while she tells her children that they’re going to get through this, she’s worried deep down that she won’t see the rest of her family again.
A man named Valentin is trapped in the same peril, with no money to leave and nowhere to go.
He said he has survived the shelling multiple times by riding his bike through it.
Everything above the deputy mayor’s basement shelter was bombed early in the invasion, rousing a personal promise from Mandrych, who felt it was her duty to stay
Her work is to help people, she said, adding that her family has decided to stay until Ukraine wins.
She says she’s already planning for and dreaming of that moment, when the Russians are gone and Orikhiv can rebuild.
There is a lot of fighting ahead before that can ever happen. Those in Orikhiv are just a few of the tens of thousands of Ukranian civilians living within a few kilometres of the conflict. Three civilians were killed Sunday morning in what was described as massive Russian artillery bombardment on a village in southern Ukraine. European leaders warn that Ukraine is critically short of ammunition as the second year of this war begins.
The south may become a crucial battleground as the war enters a second year and both countries prepare for renewed fighting in the spring.
With files from CTVNews.ca`s Alexandra Mae Jones
Protesters rally on Parliament Hill on anniversary of 'Freedom Convoy' removal
A group of 'Freedom Convoy' supporters rallied on Parliament Hill and marched through downtown Ottawa Saturday on the first anniversary of the police operation that removed the entrenched convoy protesters from Ottawa.
CSIS failed to fully consider human toll when disrupting threats, watchdog says
A new report from the federal spy watchdog says the Canadian Security Intelligence Service failed to adequately consider the potentially serious adverse effects on people and their families when using its powers to disrupt potential threats.
Time in Canada to debate whether notwithstanding clause should exist, says Liberal MP
A Liberal MP from Montreal says it is time for the country to debate whether the notwithstanding clause should be on the books.
Fond remembrances for former U.S. president Jimmy Carter after entering hospice
Dozens of well-wishers made the pilgrimage Sunday to The Carter Center in Atlanta, as prayers and memories of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter's legacy were offered up at his small Baptist church in Plains, Georgia, a day after he entered hospice care.
Police searching for missing U.K. mom Nicola Bulley find a body
Police searching for missing U.K. mom Nicola Bulley said Sunday they had found a body, recovered from the River Wyre close to where Bulley went missing. The body has not yet been formally identified, but Bulley's family has been informed.
North Korea makes fresh threats, U.S. bombers fly after ICBM test
North Korea said Sunday its latest intercontinental ballistic missile test was meant to further bolster its 'fatal' nuclear attack capacity and threatened additional powerful steps over upcoming military drills between the United States and South Korea.
U.S. ambassador to the UN says China would cross 'red line' by providing lethal aid to Russia
The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations said Sunday that China would cross a "red line" if the country decided to provide lethal military aid to Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.
Blinken tours Turkiye's earthquake zone, pledges US$100M in aid
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken took a helicopter tour Sunday of one of the provinces worst-affected by the Feb. 6 earthquake in southern Turkiye and northern Syria and pledged a further US$100 million in aid to help the region.
Canada plans for justice ahead of grim anniversary of war in Ukraine
Almost one year ago, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau walked up to a podium in Ottawa, flanked by three of his top ministers, and declared the world had changed overnight. Nearly a year later, minds are turning toward rebuilding what has been lost and finally claiming a sense of justice.
'We're talking about nuclear weapons', Kyiv mayor warns as war anniversary approaches
As the war in Ukraine nears the one-year mark, the mayor of Kyiv is highlighting what's at stake, hoping to remind people the threat of nuclear war looms, and his country is fighting to defend not just itself, but every country that shares its democratic values.
Quebec fondue cheese recalled across Canada for possible listeria contamination
Canada's food inspection agency has recalled several products by a Quebec fondue cheese company because of possible listeria contamination. The recalled 1001 Fondues products have been sold in Quebec, Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta and Nova Scotia.
Certain breast cancer patients 65 and older may be able to go without radiation therapy, new study suggests
In some older breast cancer patients, skipping radiation therapy after they've had surgery doesn't appear to have a detrimental effect on their overall survival, according to a new study.
Meta is launching a paid verification service
Meta is testing a subscription service which will allow Instagram and Facebook users to pay to get verified, Mark Zuckerberg announced on Instagram Sunday.
The dark side of Bing's new AI chatbot
In the week since Microsoft unveiled its AI-powered Bing chatbot and made it available to test on a limited basis, numerous users have pushed its limits only to have some jarring experiences.
Stunning silver wedding dress recovered from 17th century shipwreck
Nearly four centuries since an unidentified Dutch merchant ship carrying a treasure trove of luxury goods sank off the coast of Texel, the largest island in the North Sea, divers finally retrieved the chests and brought them to the surface uncovering a stunning silver wedding dress recovered from the 17th century shipwreck.
'All Quiet on the Western Front' wins 7 BAFTAs, including best film, at U.K. awards
Antiwar German movie 'All Quiet on the Western Front' won seven prizes, including best picture, at the British Academy Film Awards on Sunday, building the somber drama's momentum as awards season rolls toward its climax at next month's Oscars.
'We will see more of this,' tech expert says, as Twitter prepares to disable security feature for some users
On Saturday, Twitter users were alerted that the social media app will be disabling a major security feature for those who do not subscribe to Twitter Blue by March 19. But one cybersecurity expert said he thinks this initiative is part of a larger push to change how digital accounts are protected.
FBI records deepen mystery of dig for Civil War-era gold
The court-ordered release of a trove of government photos, videos, maps and other documents involving the FBI's secretive search for Civil War-era gold has a treasure hunter more convinced than ever of a coverup -- and just as determined to prove it.
Brazil's Carnival finally reborn in full form after pandemic
Glittery and outrageous costumes are once again being prepared. Samba songs will ring out 'til dawn at Rio de Janeiro's sold-out parade grounds. Hundreds of raucous, roaming parties will flood the streets. And working-class communities will be buoyed, emotionally and economically, by the renewed revelry.
'Heartbreaking': Visitor accidentally shatters Jeff Koons 'balloon dog' sculpture at Art Wynwood
The artist Jeff Koons' famous sculptures might look like they're made from balloons -- but the works are actually fragile, as one art fair attendee found out when she knocked over a US$42,000 Koons piece Thursday, causing it to shatter.
Maple Leafs acquire O'Reilly, Acciari in three-team trade with Blues, Wild
The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired forwards Ryan O’Reilly and Noel Acciari in a three-team trade, the club announced Friday night.
Researchers propose new 'white light' for self-driving cars at intersections
With the possibility of more self-driving cars sharing the roads with non-automated vehicles, researchers are proposing a unique solution to improve traffic flow—- a white traffic light.
Tesla Workers United: Employees fired after launching union push at factory
Several employees at a Tesla factory in New York have been fired a day after launching union organizing efforts, according to Tesla Workers United.