Indonesia raises alert for Mount Ibu volcano to highest level following a series of eruptions

The Slovak interior minister said Thursday that a 'lone wolf' has been charged in the shooting that seriously wounded Prime Minister Robert Fico.
Indonesian authorities on Thursday raised the alert level for Mount Ibu, a volcano in North Maluku province, to the highest level following a series of eruptions since last week.
The 1,325-metre (4,347-foot) volcano on the northwest coast of the remote island of Halmahera has been spewing thick grey ash and dark clouds up to 5,000 metres (16,400 feet) into the air every day since last Friday.
“Based on the results of visual and instrumental monitoring which show the occurrence of increased volcanic activity for Mount Ibu, we have raised the alert level from 3 to 4,” said Muhammad Wafid, chief of Indonesia’s Geology Agency.
Officials advised residents and tourists to not conduct any activities within 7 kilometres (4.4 miles) of the crater and to be aware of the potential for an eruption involving the release of lava from its summit.
Thousands of people live within that radius. Local authorities have prepared evacuation tents, but no formal evacuation order has been reported yet.
Deep volcanic earthquakes and visual activities from Mount Ibu have significantly increased.
Indonesia, an archipelago of 270 million people, has 120 active volcanoes. It is prone to volcanic activity because it sits along the “Ring of Fire,” a horseshoe-shaped series of seismic fault lines around the Pacific Ocean.
Although a global workers' treaty has been in force in Canada since January, an employment lawyer believes it won't do anything more to protect employees from violence and harassment.
Auto technology has evolved and many newer cars use wireless key fobs and push-button starters instead of traditional metal keys. But that technology also makes things easier for thieves.
Thousands of Canadians have been displaced as fires burn in Alberta, B.C. and Manitoba. Here are the latest updates.
Canada's transportation department had a UFO 'lead' who tried to 'quell' media interest and planned to meet with U.S. intelligence officials.
Regaining your focus requires you to be mindful of how you are using technology -- a daunting task if you consider the average American spends at least 10 hours a day on screens.
Canada's telecom and television complaints watchdog says many telecom providers aren't following complaints section rules on their websites, and it's particularly concerned about some repeat offenders.
The fourth suspect in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, 22-year old Amandeep Singh, appeared via telephone due to technical difficulties for his first court appearance at Surrey Provincial Court Tuesday.
Ontario has told child-care centres that it will implement a new way of funding the national $10-a-day program — something operators have urgently called for — starting in 2025.
Canada's tourism industry is trying to put on its Sunday best this week, showcasing itself to more than 500 international travel agents and tour operators at the largest annual tourism convention in Canada.
A Quebec judge has rejected McGill University's request for an injunction to remove the pro-Palestinian encampment on the university's campus in downtown Montreal.
Halifax Regional Police believe a non-resident could be responsible for the infamous drugging of numerous crew members of the 'Titanic' movie with a hallucinogenic in 1996.
Climate change will be a lesser priority in Florida and largely disappear from state statutes under legislation signed Wednesday by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis that also bans power-generating wind turbines offshore or near the state's lengthy coastline.
German lawmakers on Thursday lifted the immunity from prosecution of one of the far-right Alternative for Germany party's top candidates in the upcoming European Parliament election as he faces an investigation.
A judge decided Wednesday that a Southern California college professor will stand trial for involuntary manslaughter and battery in the death of a Jewish counter-protester during demonstrations over the Israel-Hamas war last year.
The federal government says it has reached a deal with Canadian National Railway Company to acquire the historic Quebec Bridge.
Federal Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre says the Conservatives will put forward legislation that would forbid Ottawa from "ever" granting provinces exemptions to allow illicit drug use in hospitals.
Canada's spy agency says in its annual public report that it dealt with 24 harassment investigations last year involving complaints by its staff.
A new study out of London, Ont. lays out the cost of the homelessness crisis on our health-care system.
A new proposal to ban Islanders of a certain age from ever buying tobacco products could put Prince Edward Island at the forefront of the battle against smoking.
ALS patient Mathew Brown said he’s hopeful for future ALS patients after news this week of research at Western University of a potential cure for ALS.
U.S. officials raised concerns about China's 'misuse of AI' while Beijing's representatives rebuked Washington over 'restrictions and pressure' on artificial intelligence, the governments said separately Wednesday, a day after a meeting in Geneva on the technology.
The British Columbia government and social media giants have made what they call a "historic collaboration" for youth safety online.
Sophie Turner is now the happiest she’s been in “a really long time,” but she went through struggle to get there.
A former warehouse assistant for the Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia pleaded guilty on Wednesday to transporting millions of dollars worth of stolen Masters tournament memorabilia and historic items, including one of Arnold Palmer's iconic green jackets.
While it's unclear what these closures might mean for the 27 restaurants in Canada, Red Lobster is expected to file for bankruptcy protection in the U.S. this month.
Ontario will revamp how it compensates injured migrant workers.
Airplane overhead compartments. Home to luggage of all shapes and sizes, the odd coat or two, several duty-free bags, a fair bit of dust and… passengers?
Eating a vegan, vegetarian or lacto-ovo vegetarian diet reduces risks of developing cancer, heart disease and dying early from cardiovascular disease, according to new analysis.
A consultant the Chicago Blackhawks hired to improve relationships with American Indian tribes has filed a lawsuit accusing the team, its charity foundation and its CEO of fraud, breach of contract and sexual harassment.
Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price will receive an honorary Doctor of Laws degree from the University of Northern British Columbia on May 31 at the school's convocation ceremony.
The Ontario government is expected to introduce legislation on Wednesday that, if passed, will see impaired drivers face stiffer penalties.
A warning from a Saskatoon driver about using your fast-food app while in the drive-thru line — a trip to get some free lunch cost him a lot more than he bargained for.
When Adam Kirschner wrote 'Slap Shot,' he never imagined the song would be embraced by his favourite team.
A team is ready to help an entangled North Atlantic right whale in the Gulf of St. Lawrence.
A $200 reward is being offered by a North Vancouver family for the safe return of their beloved chicken, Snowflake.
Two daughters and a mother were reunited online 40 years later thanks to a DNA kit and a Zoom connection despite living on three separate continents and speaking different languages.
Mother's Day can be a difficult occasion for those who have lost or are estranged from their mom.
YES Theatre Young Company opened its acclaimed kids’ show, One Small Step, at Sudbury Theatre Centre on Saturday.
An Ottawa pizzeria is being recognized as one of the top 20 deep-dish pizzas in the world.
A family of fifth generation farmers from Ituna, Sask. are trying to find answers after discovering several strange objects lying on their land.
A Listowel, Ont. man, drafted by the Hamilton Tigercats last week, is also getting looks from the NFL, despite only playing 27 games of football in his life.
More than one home has been damaged or lost due to a massive wildfire outside of the B.C. community of Fort Nelson, the mayor confirmed Wednesday.
A seismic shift could be coming to the B.C. political landscape as backroom talks to strike a deal between the province's two right-of-centre parties are underway.
The legend of Arturs Silovs seems to grow every game – whether he’s staring down Connor McDavid or Leon Draisaitl with the game on the line, or joking about it after.
In the final report of a three-part series on Gardiner Gridlock, CTV Toronto asks what more can be done to alleviate the impact of the construction that has been a tipping point for Toronto traffic.
One person was taken to hospital after a motorized scooter collided with an unmarked police vehicle in the West Queen West area overnight.
Around two months after being closed for health violations, an inner city daycare in Calgary has now had its licence capacity reduced after several recent inspections revealed two dozen non-compliance concerns.
Police are investigating after a 40-year-old man was stabbed in downtown Calgary on Wednesday afternoon.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she remains "concerned" after Calgary councillors passed blanket rezoning on Tuesday.
Environment Canada senior meteorologist David Phillips admits the spring weather has been "blah" so far, but above-seasonal temperatures are expected over the next month.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what's open and closed in Ottawa over the Victoria Day long weekend.
It could mark the biggest change in 25 years, as the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board looks to overhaul its elementary programs, a decision that could integrate more special needs students into the general classroom.
A Montreal father who kidnapped his daughter who has autism and lied to police when they asked where she was should serve three years in prison, a Crown prosecutor said.
The Cowboys Fringants continue to rack up the honours, as on Wednesday evening they received the title of ‘Patriot of the Year,’ awarded by the Saint-Jean-Baptiste Society of Montreal, for the year 2023.
Two men in their early 20s were arrested after shots were fired overnight in Montreal's Plateau-Mont-Royal borough.
An Edmonton police officer won't face charges for killing an unarmed man in 2021, despite Alberta's police watchdog finding evidence that an offence was committed.
A wildfire burning near Fort McMurray is expected to move away from the community on Wednesday.
Edmonton Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch is undecided on who will be starting in net in Thursday night's Game 5 tilt against the Vancouver Canucks.
Two prominent Catholic churches in Halifax are permanently closing their doors.
Halifax Regional Police, along with Ground Search and Rescue crews, are in the area of Dalhousie University Wednesday night searching for a man missing from a Halifax hospital.
Nearly six dozen dogs were seized from a home Wednesday morning by the Winnipeg Humane Society. It is the largest known seizure of animals in the city’s history.
A worker at a homeless shelter in Winnipeg says he met admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki who told him he was at the shelter to stalk his victims.
Giant Tiger announced it is shutting down two of its Winnipeg stores, saying the locations have proven challenging for the company’s business model.
The Regina and Sexual Assault Centre (RSAC) has recently moved locations and its new space was designed with its purpose in mind.
Negotiations between the provincial government and Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) will be restarting on Wednesday, according to the province’s education minister.
On Wednesday, over 40 projects across Saskatchewan were recognized for their efforts of Achievement in Education for Sustainable Development.
Carolyn Burjoski was a delegate at the Waterloo Region District School board meeting on Monday night – the former teacher’s first time addressing trustees since her controversial 2022 appearance.
A teenager has been seriously injured and another has been arrested after an alleged edged weapon assault in Cambridge.
The City of Kitchener is taking a step forward with a new approach to sidewalks.
The Saskatchewan RCMP wants you to know it’s not targeting drive-thrus to ticket people for using their fast food reward apps.
Rebecca Strong is Saskatchewan's newest millionaire after winning the grand prize on Canada's Got Talent.
Nurses at Saskatoon's Royal University Hospital are once again warning the public of dangerous overcrowding inside one of Saskatchewan's busiest hospitals.
An 'unrepentant' YouTuber has been ordered to pay $350,000 in damages as compensation for a 'relentless' campaign of defamation waged online against a business owner and his company, the B.C. Supreme Court has ruled.
The London Knights have won their fifth OHL title after sweeping the Oshawa Generals in the league’s championship series.
Life-saving efforts were performed on a man taken from a burning loft apartment in London, Ont. Wednesday evening.
It’s only spring, but temperatures will be feeling summerlike on Thursday with humidity and a daytime high in the mid-20s, several degrees above normal.
OPP caution people on boats, kayaks and paddle boards to wear life jackets.
A parked car on a busy highway led police into an impaired investigation.
With the chambers packed for a second week in a row, Barrie city councillors made a momentous vote on a new plan for the waterfront that has dividing many residents throughout the city.
It's been nearly eight months since a bench warrant was issued for the woman who Greg Marentette believes has possession of his Newfoundland dog — but no arrest has been made and Lemmy still has not been found.
According to data compiled by CBRE Ltd. Windsor, the city’s downtown core has more empty offices than most anywhere else in the continent.
A Victoria driver has learned the meaning of the old adage 'you can't fight city hall' – especially when It comes to potholes.
A battle is brewing on the Saanich Peninsula after North Saanich council closed the only dedicated pickleball court in the area.
One person is dead after a fight in Penticton early Sunday morning, according to authorities.
A suspect is at large after robbing a convenience store at gunpoint in Merritt, B.C., Friday, according to local police.
After four targeted shootings in four days, Mounties in Kamloops are taking the unusual step of warning the public about two men they believe are likely to be targeted in future violent incidents.
Each year, 15,000 students study at either the University of Lethbridge or Lethbridge College. Now, the City of Lethbridge is working to figure out how it can get more of those students to stay after graduation.
Frontline workers in the hospitality and tourism industry took a tour around main attractions in Lethbridge to get a better understanding of local offerings.
While they may not be noticeable to residents, the City of Lethbridge is making a few changes to its encampment strategy to help connect the city’s vulnerable population with services and support.
Sault Ste. Marie city council is calling on the provincial government to recognize Ontario’s physician shortage.
A major police operation in Wiikwemkoong on Tuesday was sparked by a report of an armed person in the community.
A 24-year-old woman has been charged with assault with a weapon following a confrontation between two strangers Tuesday in Sault Ste. Marie.
A new study shows an Atlantic salmon population in southern Newfoundland is disappearing, and it says nearby aquaculture operations are a likely contributor to the decline.
Police in Newfoundland say patrol officers were assaulted Thursday by a "very irate male" wielding a block of cheese.
Health officials say there is an outbreak of whooping cough in eastern Newfoundland.
