Taliban leader claims women are provided with a 'comfortable and prosperous life' in Afghanistan
The supreme leader of the Taliban released a message Sunday claiming that his government has taken the necessary steps for the betterment of women's lives in Afghanistan, where women are banned from public life and work and girls' education is severely curtailed.
The statement from Hibatullah Akhundzada was made public ahead of the Eid al-Adha holiday, which will be celebrated later this week in Afghanistan and other Islamic countries.
Akhundzada, an Islamic scholar, rarely appears in public or leaves the Taliban heartland in Afghanistan's southern Kandahar province. He surrounds himself with other religious scholars and allies who oppose education and work for women.
In his Eid message Akhundzada said that under the rule of the Islamic Emirate, concrete measures have been taken to save women from many traditional oppressions, including forced marriages, "and their Shariah rights have been protected,"
Moreover, "necessary steps have been taken for the betterment of women as half of society in order to provide them with a comfortable and prosperous life according to the Islamic Shariah," the message continued.
Lately, Akhundzada appears to have taken a stronger hand in directing domestic policy, banning girls' education after the sixth grade and barring Afghan women from public life and work, especially for non-governmental organizations and the United Nations
The message was distributed in five languages: Arabic, Dari, English, Pashto and Urdu. Akhundzada said the negative aspects of the previous 20-year occupation related to women's wearing of the hijab and "misguidance" will end soon.
"The status of women as a free and dignified human being has been restored and all institutions have been obliged to help women in securing marriage, inheritance and other rights," he added.
Despite initial promises of a more moderate rule than during their previous stint in power in the 1990s, the Taliban have imposed harsh measures since seizing Afghanistan in August 2021 as U.S. and NATO forces were pulling out.
They have barred women from public spaces, like parks and gyms, and cracked down on media freedoms. The measures have triggered a fierce international uproar, increasing the country's isolation at a time when its economy has collapsed -- and worsening a humanitarian crisis.
Akhundzada reiterated his call for other countries to stop interfering in Afghanistan's internal affairs. He said the Taliban government wants good political and economic relations with the world, especially with Islamic countries, and has fulfilled its responsibility in this regard.
Akhundzada's message also condemned Israel's behaviour toward the Palestinians and called on the people and government of Sudan to set aside their differences and work together for unity and brotherhood.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russian troops withdraw from Moscow after mercenary revolt ends but trouble remains for Putin
Russian troops deployed to protect the capital withdrew Sunday after mercenary forces beat a retreat. But the short-lived revolt could have long-term consequences for President Vladimir Putin's two-decade hold on power and his war in Ukraine.
Shopify vows to fight CRA request to hand over records from more than 121,000 Canadian businesses
Shopify's CEO says the Canadian Revenue Agency is asking that the e-commerce company submit records of all of its Canadian stores from the last six years.
When wealthy adventurers take huge risks, who should foot the bill for rescue attempts?
In recent days, the massive hunt for a submersible vehicle lost during a north Atlantic descent to explore the wreckage of the Titanic has focused attention on the question of who should foot the bill when it comes to rescue efforts. That question is gaining attention as very wealthy travellers in search of singular adventures spend big to scale peaks, sail across oceans and blast off into space.
Massive crowds expected as Toronto hosts Canada's largest Pride parade
Massive crowds are expected to pack the streets of downtown Toronto today for Canada's largest Pride parade.
'We need to increase our influence': Joly wants to increase Canada's impact on the world stage
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says Canada needs to bolster its influence on the world stage, especially in the face of a shifting global context, with the war in Ukraine, and a complex relationship with China.
Trudeau off to Iceland to meet Nordic leaders ahead of NATO, amid Arctic uncertainty
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is on his way to meet with Nordic leaders ahead of an upcoming NATO summit and as uncertainty looms over the future of the Arctic.
WEATHER | Montreal has poorest air quality in the world today: tracker
As far as big cities go, Montreal has the worst air quality in the world on Sunday, according to a website that tracks air quality indexes (AQIs) across the globe. The smog is a product of wildfires in northern Quebec, 80 of which are currently burning.
What happens if you only pay interest on your home?
As elevated interest rates hit the housing market, some people have been extending their amortization period out several decades and are only paying interest on their homes.
As Canada's wildfires intensify, recruiting firefighters is tougher
Canada is wrestling with its worst-ever start to wildfire season, but recruiting firefighters is becoming increasingly difficult due to tight labour markets and the tough nature of the job, provincial officials say.
Canada
-
Ideology underpinning conversion therapy has foothold despite ban: LGBTQ2S+ advocates
Despite a federal ban on conversion therapy being in place for more than a year, advocates fear the broader ideologies underpinning the practice continue to have a strong foothold in Canada.
-
Massive crowds expected as Toronto hosts Canada's largest Pride parade
Massive crowds are expected to pack the streets of downtown Toronto today for Canada's largest Pride parade.
-
Advocates 'upset' by difference in response to missing sub, migrant shipwreck tragedies
As the world watched the saga of a missing submersible carrying five well-to-do tourists unfold this week, some advocates in Canada couldn’t help but feel upset that a ship carrying hundreds of poor migrants that recently sank off the coast of Greece didn’t attract the same attention.
-
SPECIAL AIR QUALITY STATEMENT
SPECIAL AIR QUALITY STATEMENT | Poor air quality across Ottawa Sunday as smoke blankets the sky
Environment Canada is warning of poor air quality in the capital as plumes of wildfire smoke from Quebec again blanket the sky.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Montreal has poorest air quality in the world today: tracker
As far as big cities go, Montreal has the worst air quality in the world on Sunday, according to a website that tracks air quality indexes (AQIs) across the globe. The smog is a product of wildfires in northern Quebec, 80 of which are currently burning.
-
Funnel cloud, heavy rainfall warnings end in Toronto
A rainfall warning and a weather advisory about the possibility of funnel clouds developing issued for the Toronto area have ended.
World
-
Russian troops withdraw from Moscow after mercenary revolt ends but trouble remains for Putin
Russian troops deployed to protect the capital withdrew Sunday after mercenary forces beat a retreat. But the short-lived revolt could have long-term consequences for President Vladimir Putin's two-decade hold on power and his war in Ukraine.
-
Belarus deal to take in leader of Russian rebellion puts him in an even more repressive nation
Russian mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin was notorious for unbridled and profane challenges to authority even before the attempted rebellion that he mounted Saturday. The reported agreement for him to go into exile in Belarus would place him in a country where such behaviour is even less acceptable than in his homeland.
-
Roller-coaster derails in amusement park in Sweden, killing 1 person and injuring several others
One person was killed and several others injured when a roller-coaster derailed in Stockholm on Sunday, Swedish TV reported.
-
Hollywood producer Arnon Milchan testifies at Netanyahu corruption trial over 'supply line' of gifts
Hollywood producer Arnon Milchan was testifying Sunday at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's corruption trial to answer questions about an alleged 'supply line' of champagne and cigars funnelled to the Israeli leader and his wife said to have been in exchange for help with Milchan's personal and business needs.
-
In post-Roe era, U.S. House Republicans begin quiet push for new restrictions on abortion access
In a flurry of little-noticed legislative action, U.S. GOP lawmakers are pushing abortion policy changes, trying to build on the work of activists whose strategy successfully elevated their fight to the nation's highest court.
-
Separatist group claims suicide bombing in southwest Pakistan, 1 police killed, 5 wounded
A suicide bomber struck in southwestern Pakistan on Saturday, killing at least one police and wounding five others in an attempt to target a paramilitary convoy, an official said.
Politics
-
Trudeau off to Iceland to meet Nordic leaders ahead of NATO, amid Arctic uncertainty
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is on his way to meet with Nordic leaders ahead of an upcoming NATO summit and as uncertainty looms over the future of the Arctic.
-
Ottawa says it's monitoring tensions in Russia amid armed rebellion
Canada pledged to keep a close eye on tensions in Russia on Saturday as armed rebel mercenaries marched on Moscow before their commander said they were halting their advance.
-
'We need to increase our influence': Joly wants to increase Canada's impact on the world stage
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says Canada needs to bolster its influence on the world stage, especially in the face of a shifting global context, with the war in Ukraine, and a complex relationship with China.
Health
-
Why you keep having recurring dreams and what it means
Since our dreams typically don't repeat themselves, all it takes is dreaming the same dream twice or more for it to be considered recurring, experts say. Here's how to figure out what’s triggering your recurring dreams.
-
Global diabetes cases could soar to 1.3 billion by 2050, new study says
The number of people living with diabetes will double worldwide in the next 30 years, according to a new global study.
-
U.S. intelligence report on COVID-19 origins rejects some points raised by lab leak theory proponents
U.S. officials released an intelligence report Friday that rejected some points raised by those who argue COVID-19 leaked from a Chinese lab, instead reiterating that American spy agencies remain divided over how the pandemic began.
Sci-Tech
-
'Water comes crashing in': The science behind the 'catastrophic implosion' that killed 5 on the Titan
Officials are saying the Titan submersible likely imploded under the pressure of the ocean. One expert explains how this is different from an explosion and what happened to the people on board.
-
Microsoft, U.S. regulators head to court over $69-billion deal that could reshape video gaming
Microsoft on Thursday will try to gain clearance to complete a $69 billion takeover of video game maker Activision Blizzard in a legal showdown with U.S. regulators that will reshape a pastime that's bigger than the movie and music industries combined.
-
Nearly half of U.S. honeybee colonies died last year. Struggling beekeepers stabilize population
America's honeybee hives just staggered through the second highest death rate on record, with beekeepers losing nearly half of their managed colonies, an annual bee survey found.
Entertainment
-
Canadian Music Hall of Fame to officially welcome Nickelback at plaque ceremony
Nickelback will seal its place in the Canadian Music Hall of Fame with an official plaque ceremony in Calgary.
-
Anderson's couture craftmanship captivates at Loewe for Paris men's fashion week
A sparkling mist of water from towering fountains cooled overheated VIP guests at Spanish luxury fashion house Loewe's show on Saturday at Paris Fashion Week.
-
Fentanyl ruled as the cause of death for Adam Rich, former 'Eight is Enough' child star
The effects of fentanyl are considered the cause of death for Adam Rich, the child actor known as 'America's little brother' for his role on the hit family dramedy 'Eight is Enough.'
Business
-
Mining companies betting on autonomous technology to make dangerous jobs safer
Forget about the canary in the coal mine -- experts say the day is coming when there won't even be a need for a human. Mining companies are already employing everything from driverless haul trucks to remote-controlled and robotic drilling machines to remove human labour from some of their most hazardous operations.
-
Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week
Here are five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week.
-
What happens if you only pay interest on your home?
As elevated interest rates hit the housing market, some people have been extending their amortization period out several decades and are only paying interest on their homes.
Lifestyle
-
Cat makes 3-day journey from Manitoba; ends up at northern Ont. garden centre
A cat, ‘Toby,’ was found in between two pallets while the forklift was unloading a shipment from Manitoba.
-
These are the most popular Canadian cities on Instagram: report
A new report has unveiled the most Instagrammable cities in Canada, with Toronto taking the lead as the most popular city on Instagram, accumulating over 55 million hashtags.
-
More threats mean more security at Pride. That plays out differently across Canada
Pride organizations across the country have been grappling with more threats, while anti-LGBTQ2S+ protesters have come out in force to oppose events held by the community year-round, such as child-friendly drag performances. It's put security top of mind for Pride organizers -- in some cases, for the very first time.
Sports
-
Captain Christine Sinclair says temporary labour deal with Canada Soccer is imminent
Canada captain Christine Sinclair says she's confident the Canadian women's national team will come to a last-minute pay agreement with its federation before the players depart for the Women's World Cup.
-
Montreal Alouettes veteran Dahrran Diedrick dies at 44
Montreal Alouettes veteran Dahrran Diedrick has died at the age of 44. Diedrick had been battling cancer for several years, and complications related to his illness led to his death at the Toronto General Hospital shortly after 2 a.m., Saturday, while surrounded by family and friends.
-
Wolves captain Neves joins Saudi Arabia exodus after $59.7m Al-Hilal move
Wolverhampton Wanderers captain Ruben Neves has become the latest high-profile player to move to Saudi Arabia after joining Al-Hilal for a transfer fee of 47 million pounds ($59.7 million).
Autos
-
Alberta's fuel tax relief extended to Dec. 31
Albertans will enjoy cheaper fuel costs for a little while longer, Premier Danielle Smith confirmed on Monday.
-
Telus and Aussie EV charger Jolt to build up to 5,000 charging stations across Canada
Telus has signed a partnership with an Australian electric vehicle charging company, announcing plans to install up to 5,000 EV charging stations across Canada.
-
U.S. highway safety agency reports power problems in 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SUVs
Multiple U.S. owners of Hyundai's popular Ioniq 5 electric SUV have complained of completely or partially losing propulsive power, many after hearing a loud popping noise, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Saturday.