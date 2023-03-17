Syrian Kurdish force says it lost 9 fighters in Iraq crash

A US military vehicle on a patrol in the countryside near the town of Qamishli, Syria, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Baderkhan Ahmad, File) A US military vehicle on a patrol in the countryside near the town of Qamishli, Syria, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Baderkhan Ahmad, File)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social