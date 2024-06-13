It's not your imagination. Men really do eat more meat than women, study says

DEVELOPING Three tornado warnings in Ontario and Quebec amid severe thunderstorms
Three tornado warnings have been issued describing 'dangerous and potentially life-threatening' situations amid severe thunderstorms in Ontario and Quebec.
Vacationing in Chicago this week from Europe, Jelle den Burger and Nirusa Naguleswaran grabbed a bite at the Dog House Grill: a classic Italian beef sandwich for him, grilled cheese for her.
Both think the way their genders lined up with their food choices was no coincidence. Women, said Naguleswaran, are simply more likely to ditch meat, and to care about how their diet affects the environment and other people.
"I don't want to put it in the wrong way, that male people feel attacked," said Naguleswaran, of Netherlands, laughing. She said she used to love eating meat, but giving it up for climate reasons was more important to her. "We just have it in our nature to care about others."
Now, scientists can say more confidently than ever that gender and meat-eating preferences are linked. A paper out in Nature Scientific Reports this week shows that the difference is nearly universal across cultures -- and that it's even more pronounced in countries that are more developed.
Researchers already knew men in some countries ate more meat than women did. And they knew that people in wealthier countries ate more meat overall. But the latest findings suggest that when men and women have the social and financial freedom to make choices about their diets, they diverge from each other even more, with men eating more meat and women eating less.
That's important because about 20 per cent of planet-warming global greenhouse gas emissions come from animal-based food products, according to earlier research from the University of Illinois. The researchers behind the new report think their findings could fine-tune efforts to persuade people to eat less meat and dairy.
"Anything that one could do to reduce meat consumption in men would have a greater impact, on average, than among women," said Christopher Hopwood, a professor of psychology at the University of Zurich and one of the authors of the paper. The work drew on surveys funded by Mercy for Animals, a nonprofit dedicated to ending animal agriculture. Hopwood said he is not affiliated with the organization and is not an advocate.
The researchers asked over 28,000 people in 23 countries on four continents how much of various types of food they ate every day, then calculated the average land animal consumption by gender identity in each country. They used the United Nations Human Development Index, which measures health, education and standard of living, to rank how "developed" each country was, and also looked at the Global Gender Gap Index, a scale of gender equality published by the World Economic Forum.
They found that, with three exceptions -- China, India and Indonesia -- gender differences in meat consumption were higher in countries with higher development and gender equality scores.
The large number and cultural diversity of people surveyed is "a real strength of this," said Daniel Rosenfeld, a social psychologist at UCLA who studies eating behavior and moral psychology and was not involved in the study.
The study did not answer the question of why men tend to eat more meat, but scientists have some theories. One is that evolutionarily, women may have been hormonally hardwired to avoid meat that could possibly have been contaminated, affecting pregnancy, whereas men may have sought out meat proteins given their history as hunters in some societies.
But even the idea of men as hunters is intertwined with culture, Rosenfeld said. That's a good example of another theory, which is that societal norms shape gender identity from an early age and thus how people decide to fill their plates.
Rosenfeld, who said he stopped eating meat about 10 years ago, said his own experience hanging out in college "as a guy hanging out with other guy friends" illustrated the cultural pressure for men to eat meat. "If they're all eating meats and I decide not to," he said, "it can disrupt the natural flow of social situations."
The same cultural factors that shape gender influence how people respond to new information, said Carolyn Semmler, a professor of psychology at the University of Adelaide in Australia who also studies meat eating and social factors like gender. Semmler was not involved in this study. In some of her past work, she's studied cognitive dissonance around eating meat.
In those cases, she said women presented with information about poor animal welfare in the livestock industry were more likely to say they would reduce their meat consumption. But men tended to go the other direction, she said.
"One participant said to me, `I think you guys are trying to get me to eat less meat, so I'm going to eat more,"' she said.
Semmler said meat can be important to masculine identity, noting for example the popular notion of men at the grill. And she said presenting eating less meat as a moral cause can be a sensitive issue. Still, she said, people should be aware of how their food choices affect the planet.
But she and Hopwood acknowledged how difficult it is to change behavior.
"Men are a tough nut to crack," Hopwood said.
Jose Lopez, another diner at the Dog House Grill, said he thought men should eat less meat but said that in general he has observed otherwise.
"We're carnivores. Men eat like savages," he said.
Three tornado warnings have been issued describing 'dangerous and potentially life-threatening' situations amid severe thunderstorms in Ontario and Quebec.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau contemplated stepping down while 'undefeated' last year, but ultimately decided that he 'can't' walk away at a time when he thinks the stakes are higher than ever.
An Ontario man who bought a lottery ticket was thrilled to find out he won, but collecting his winnings turned out to be a challenge.
A Grande Prairie man guessed his way into The Price Is Right history with his showcase bid that was very nearly on the dot.
Montreal Canadiens fans have a few words of advice for those in Edmonton now dreaming of lining a parade route and watching their Oilers hoist the Stanley Cup: enjoy the ride.
A low pressure system tracking in from Saskatchewan Wednesday night triggered a spurt of tornado warnings across southwestern Manitoba.
NDP leader Jagmeet Singh says a recent spy watchdog report shows a number of MPs have knowingly provided help to foreign governments.
Residents of an Ohio town had an unusual spring cleaning task to do: remove swarms of dead mayflies.
The federal government is moving to expand early retirement eligibility for some kinds of front-line workers.
Ride-hailing company Uber is criticizing the British Columbia government's regulatory changes for gig workers, saying the province is set to drive up costs for residents and drive down demand for local businesses.
A low pressure system tracking in from Saskatchewan Wednesday night triggered a spurt of tornado warnings across southwestern Manitoba.
School is almost out, summer heat is setting in and the children of a small Quebec town southwest of Montreal will soon be able to spend their days shooting hoops in the street -- if they have filed the necessary paperwork.
As the first anniversary of the Carberry crash approaches, Manitoba RCMP provided an update on the investigation and how the first responders are doing a year later.
A Calgary judge has ordered two dogs be destroyed for their part in the "most horrible death" of an elderly woman two years ago.
Mayor Jyoti Gondek said two workers, involved in the work to replace a broken water main, were hurt on Wednesday night and work on the critical feeder main has halted until Thursday afternoon at the earliest.
A U.S. Navy submarine has arrived in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, in a show of force as a fleet of Russian warships gather for planned military exercises in the Caribbean.
Two tourists, one from the United States and one from the Netherlands, have disappeared while hiking separately in Greece, authorities in the Mediterranean country have revealed.
The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a political activist's attempt to trademark the phrase 'Trump Too Small,' saying the federal trademark office did not violate the First Amendment when it declined to register the mark.
U.S. President Joe Biden said Thursday that he will not use his presidential powers to lessen the eventual sentence that his son Hunter will receive for his federal felony conviction on gun crimes.
More than two years on from Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukraine is struggling to replenish its depleted military ranks.
Israeli forces raided a town in the occupied West Bank on Thursday, killing three Palestinians and detaining several others in what the army described as an operation to pre-empt militant attacks.
NDP leader Jagmeet Singh says a recent spy watchdog report shows a number of MPs have knowingly provided help to foreign governments.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau contemplated stepping down while 'undefeated' last year, but ultimately decided that he 'can't' walk away at a time when he thinks the stakes are higher than ever.
The federal Conservatives are asking the Jewish community in a Toronto riding to send Prime Minister Justin Trudeau a message about his "betrayal" by voting for the Tory candidate in an upcoming byelection.
The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday unanimously preserved access to a medication that was used in nearly two-thirds of all abortions in the U.S. last year, in the court's first abortion decision since conservative justices overturned Roe v. Wade two years ago.
It's a popular notion that men eat more meat than women. Now, new research says it's true around the world.
An Ontario mother is sharing her story after she says her daughter almost died following a tonsillectomy at McMaster Children’s Hospital.
A new analysis of ancient DNA from the ancient Maya city of Chichén Itzá in Mexico challenges long-held misconceptions about the victims of ritual sacrifice.
More than five years after a massive data leak of personal information at Desjardins, Laval police announced Wednesday afternoon they have arrested three suspects.
A Grande Prairie man guessed his way into The Price Is Right history with his showcase bid that was very nearly on the dot.
Celine Dion is opening up about her life-altering neurological disorder ahead of the release of her documentary, 'I Am: Celine Dion.'
Taylor Swift was not the only one shake, shake, shaking at her recent Edinburgh concert, as data from geological experts has shown.
Unifor says 35 of its members at Global News have been laid off as part of changes announced Wednesday by Corus Entertainment Inc.
Quebec provincial police have arrested five people in connection with a multimillion-dollar fraud and the theft of data belonging to almost 10 million clients of the co-operative financial group Desjardins.
Ride-hailing company Uber is criticizing the British Columbia government's regulatory changes for gig workers, saying the province is set to drive up costs for residents and drive down demand for local businesses.
Twenty-three sets of twins have graduated from a Massachusetts middle school, making up about 10% of the eighth-grade class.
Shake Shack’s world-famous crinkle-cut fries and smash burgers have finally arrived in Canada.
Seven-year-old Nicco Di Mauro’s love of public transit reached a new level last weekend when a Metrolinx employee handed him the microphone on a GO train and let the young commuter make an announcement to his fellow passengers.
Aleksander Barkov is good to go for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup final. The Oilers, meanwhile, have a couple of injury question marks heading into the crucial tilt at Rogers Place
Montreal Canadiens fans have a few words of advice for those in Edmonton now dreaming of lining a parade route and watching their Oilers hoist the Stanley Cup: enjoy the ride.
Move over, Paul the octopus. There’s a new big-hitter in the world of soccer soothsayers. And this one is going for a win for Germany to open the European Championship.
If Tesla shareholders approve an all-stock compensation package for CEO Elon Musk that was thrown out this year by a Delaware judge, it would almost guarantee he would remain at the company he grew to be the world leader in electric vehicles, shifting to AI and robotics including autonomous vehicles, which Musk says is Tesla's future.
The Calgary Parking Authority says it has seen the rise of a scam where fraudsters are slapping fake parking tickets on vehicles around the city.
As automotive thefts continue to run rampant across Canada, auto insurers are forcing drivers to choose between installing costly anti-theft measures or paying higher premiums.
More than a dozen dogs arrived by Cargojet early Thursday morning to the People for Animal Wellbeing Shelter to find a permanent place to call home in New Brunswick.
Peggy's Cove, N.S., is one of the most famous locations in the Maritimes. Recent visitors were treated to more than just the iconic landmark.
Hundreds of fans lined up to meet the Trailer Park Boys in Dartmouth, N.S., Tuesday, as Ricky, Bubbles and Julian promoted their new brand of potato chips.
Car break-ins plague Canadians across the country, but instead of worrying about theft, a northern Ontario woman is cleaning up a big mess that she says will not be covered by insurance after a black bear broke into her Honda Civic and took a nap.
Members of a Hutterite colony in southern Alberta have potentially built the world's tallest structure made of Popsicle sticks.
A dog who spent the first three-and-a-half years of his life suffering and almost a year at a shelter has found his forever home, according to the BC SPCA.
In most families, ringing in a 100th birthday is a massive milestone. Minni Pelman’s family certainly thinks so – as they celebrate her 108th birthday in the park outside her building.
Showing off the latest purchase in his Eaton's collection, Corey Quintaine joked he is rebuilding the former flagship store that used to sit at 320 Portage Avenue one Facebook Marketplace purchase at a time.
After learning about food security at school, 11-year-old Violette Ferguson wants fresh eggs and to change the rules around chickens in the city.
Canadian border officials say a British Columbia man is facing a raft of drug-trafficking and weapons charges after the discovery of three illegal firearm suppressors at the Vancouver International Airport.
Select trails in a Metro Vancouver park are temporarily closed as a team tries to capture two stray dogs.
A group of local politicians from B.C.'s Lower Mainland are asking the provincial auditor general to investigate how the cost of a wastewater treatment plant could balloon to $3.86 billion.
A tornado watch is in effect for several areas surrounding Toronto. Environment Canada issued the alert Thursday morning, warning of wind gusts with speeds of up to 110 km/h.
A registered massage therapist has been charged for allegedly sexually assaulting a female client in Milton.
Shake Shack’s world-famous crinkle-cut fries and smash burgers have finally arrived in Canada.
A Calgary judge has ordered two dogs be destroyed for their part in the "most horrible death" of an elderly woman two years ago.
Calgary police are seeking public assistance to identify a woman who’s a suspect in a hate-motivated incident that took place outside the Central Library in late April.
The Blood Tribe is announcing the development of its family preservation code legislation, effectively giving the First Nation authority to govern their own children and family services.
A tornado watch has been issued by Environment Canada for the Ottawa Valley and some parts Quebec.
Ottawa police say a person's death in west Ottawa has been deemed a homicide.
The head of OC Transpo says the extension of the Confederation Line LRT to the east end will not be ready this spring.
School is almost out, summer heat is setting in and the children of a small Quebec town southwest of Montreal will soon be able to spend their days shooting hoops in the street -- if they have filed the necessary paperwork.
An 18-year-old from St-Amable, Que. is facing sexual assault against minors and other charges, and investigators feel he may have other victims.
Three tornado warnings have been issued describing 'dangerous and potentially life-threatening' situations amid severe thunderstorms in Ontario and Quebec.
A Grande Prairie man guessed his way into The Price Is Right history with his showcase bid that was very nearly on the dot.
Aleksander Barkov is good to go for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup final. The Oilers, meanwhile, have a couple of injury question marks heading into the crucial tilt at Rogers Place
More than $900,000 worth of illegal drugs have been removed from Edmonton streets, police say.
A 26-year-old Dartmouth, N.S., man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a shooting in North Preston, N.S.
A new-to-the Maritimes cancer treatment using CAR T-Cell immunotherapy is showing promising results.
VIA Rail says the schedule for its route between Halifax and Montreal is about to become longer due to track conditions and speed limitations in New Brunswick.
As the first anniversary of the Carberry crash approaches, Manitoba RCMP provided an update on the investigation and how the first responders are doing a year later.
A low pressure system tracking in from Saskatchewan Wednesday night triggered a spurt of tornado warnings across southwestern Manitoba.
A partnership of Manitoba tribal councils is welcoming a federal assessment that a flood protection infrastructure project proposed in the Interlake will likely cause ‘significant adverse environmental effects to the area.’
Plans for Regina's new permanent emergency shelter were scrapped Wednesday after seven hours of deliberation by city council.
Four members of the Saskatchewan Roughriders have received fines for their actions in a season opening win over the Edmonton Elks on Saturday.
A five-year-old child was taken to hospital Wednesday afternoon after being hit by a vehicle in north Regina.
Disturbing evidence is being shared for the first time of the 2023 attack at the University of Waterloo, including audio of the triple stabbing and a surprising confession.
The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) responded to the Kitchener Market Thursday afternoon after receiving a weapon-related call.
The Registered Nurses’ Association of Ontario (RNAO) has announced the recipients of this year’s Media Awards competition and CTV Kitchener’s Spencer Turcotte is one of the winners.
A Montessori school in Saskatoon has permanently closed following multiple claims from teachers that they're missing wages.
A Saskatoon vehicle owner was in shock when he was told he would face a delivery date of 2050 for replacement auto parts, and it’s highlighting the fragility of the supply chain.
A Saskatoon man charged in connection to a fatal crash in the Kelsey Woodlawn area was granted bail on Thursday.
Three tornado warnings have been issued describing 'dangerous and potentially life-threatening' situations amid severe thunderstorms in Ontario and Quebec.
An Ontario man who bought a lottery ticket was thrilled to find out he won, but collecting his winnings turned out to be a challenge.
Environment Canada issued a tornado warning for the Timmins area Thursday afternoon as a severe thunderstorm approaches.
Nearly 500 volunteers from across the region came together Thursday for United Way’s Annual Day of Caring, an event that benefits the entire community.
The sweet sounds of ‘Canada's guitar’ echo through the gymnasium at F.E. Madill Secondary School in Wingham.
Investigators are trying to determine the cause of a basement fire in north London Thursday morning.
Environment Canada has issued a tornado watch for parts of Simcoe County, Muskoka and Dufferin County.
Emergency crews attended the scene of the deadly crash involving a motorcycle on Ferndale Drive North shortly after 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
Police have charged a school bus driver after a collision Thursday morning that injured two students and another driver in Innisfil.
Windsor police are releasing results of the new Offender Management Unit.
Windsor police have arrested a suspect related to an armed robbery.
A Tecumseh retail worker is celebrating a $1-million lottery win.
Canadian border officials say a British Columbia man is facing a raft of drug-trafficking and weapons charges after the discovery of three illegal firearm suppressors at the Vancouver International Airport.
Ride-hailing company Uber is criticizing the British Columbia government's regulatory changes for gig workers, saying the province is set to drive up costs for residents and drive down demand for local businesses.
Two years after a deadly gun battle between police and a pair of heavily armed assailants stunned the community of Saanich, B.C., one of the officers who was critically injured in the shootout is speaking about it publicly for the first time.
One person is dead after being struck by a train in Kamloops Thursday morning.
Mounties in Penticton say they're investigating a shooting that police believe was targeted.
A dog was killed and a woman injured by a deer in West Kelowna Monday night, prompting a warning from B.C. conservation officers.
The Blood Tribe is announcing the development of its family preservation code legislation, effectively giving the First Nation authority to govern their own children and family services.
A new website is helping connect volunteers with sport organizations in need of coaches and volunteers.
Alberta and most of the country have had relatively few fires to start the fire season, thanks to cooler temperatures and moisture. But higher temperatures and high winds have many concerned more wildfires are on the way.
Two dog owners are sharing their stories about recent terrifying and traumatizing dog attacks in the Donovan neighbourhood of Greater Sudbury.
Summer begins next week and CTV Northern Ontario wants to help you get ready with ideas and tips for barbecue, salads and desserts.
Police in Thunder Bay have been cleared in an incident in which a domestic violence suspect ended up with a skull fracture when he tried to flee police.
A Federal Court judge has dismissed a bid by Labrador's Innu Nation to throw out an agreement involving the NunatuKavut Community Council, but both groups claim the ruling is a win.
Border agents in Gander, N.L., were unavailable or unwilling to process passengers on a diverted flight from Washington to Paris early Monday.
The government of Newfoundland and Labrador is launching a disability benefit that will top up the federal government's recently announced aid program.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.