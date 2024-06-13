World

    • Two more tourists missing on Greek islands as heatwave grips country

    U.S. tourist Albert Calibet has been missing since Tuesday. Calibet disappeared while out walking on Amrgos Island in Greece. (Marco Simoni / imageBROKER / Shutterstock via CNN Newsource) U.S. tourist Albert Calibet has been missing since Tuesday. Calibet disappeared while out walking on Amrgos Island in Greece. (Marco Simoni / imageBROKER / Shutterstock via CNN Newsource)
    Two tourists, one from the United States and one from the Netherlands, have disappeared while hiking separately in Greece, authorities in the Mediterranean country have revealed.

    The news of the disappearances comes just days after the body of British TV personality Michael Mosley was discovered after he vanished while walking in sizzling temperatures on the Greek island of Symi.

    A 59-year-old American man, who has been named as Albert Calibet, disappeared on the island of Amorgos on Tuesday while following a route toward the village of Katapola, the Amorgos municipality said on its official social media.

    Popi Despotidi, Amorgos’ deputy mayor of tourism, told CNN on Thursday that Calibet has been coming “to Amorgos almost every year” for about a decade.

    And on the island of Samos, a 74-year-old Dutch tourist has been missing since Sunday, with a large search and rescue operation underway, authorities said. The man had gone hiking in the Marathokampou area of the island, the Hellenic Rescue Team of Samos said in a post on Facebook on Wednesday. Local residents are helping with the search, it added.

    Konstantia Dimoglidou, a spokesperson for the Greek police, told CNN on Thursday that “police, fire brigade and volunteers are involved in the search, including by air,” for both men. “Unfortunately, so far we have no news about either of them,” she added.

    Mosley, a television doctor who popularized a type of intermittent fasting known as the 5:2 diet, was reported missing by his wife after he failed to return from a walk on the island. It took several days to find his body.

    Greece is currently enduring a blistering heatwave that looks set to peak on Thursday, according to the Hellenic National Meteorological Service, which has released an orange warning for heat – the second-most serious designation.

