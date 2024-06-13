Ottawa to expand early retirement eligibility for front-line safety, security workers
The federal government is moving to expand early retirement eligibility for some kinds of front-line workers.
Treasury Board President Anita Anand says the Liberals are planning to introduce legislation this fall to make it happen.
Anand says the changes would allow some workers to retire after 25 years of service without a pension reduction.
The provision is already available to military members, RCMP officers and some correctional workers.
Federally employed border service officers, parliamentary protection officers, search and rescue technicians and firefighters are slated to become eligible.
Early retirement will also be newly available to correctional employees, firefighters and paramedics employed by territorial governments.
The Public Service Alliance of Canada says that will include wildland firefighters who work for Parks Canada as well as firefighters who work on military bases.
"These proposed changes would provide consistency to how the pension plan recognizes the demanding nature of the day-to-day duties for these occupational groups, who have a critical role in promoting and protecting the safety and security of Canadians," Anand said in a statement.
Most members of the federal pension plan must reach the age of 60 or 65, or have completed 30 years worth of pensionable service, before they're able to take a full pension.
The Public Service Alliance of Canada lauded the decision as a "significant victory" in a press release Thursday, saying thousands of front-line public-safety and law enforcement workers will benefit.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 13, 2024.
G7 leaders finalizing deal to use frozen Russian assets to fund Ukraine war efforts
Ottawa to expand early retirement eligibility for front-line safety, security workers
The federal government is moving to expand early retirement eligibility for some kinds of front-line workers.
Ontario man can't collect lottery prize after he forgets where he bought ticket
An Ontario man who bought a lottery ticket was thrilled to find out he won, but collecting his winnings turned out to be a challenge.
Celine Dion goes public with her private health struggles: What we've learned so far
Celine Dion is opening up about her life-altering neurological disorder ahead of the release of her documentary, 'I Am: Celine Dion.'
'A wall of white': Southern Manitoba hit with possible tornadoes, toonie-sized hail
A low pressure system tracking in from Saskatchewan Wednesday night triggered a spurt of tornado warnings across southwestern Manitoba.
Kevin Spacey says he was 'too handsy' in the past
Kevin Spacey has said that he was 'too handsy' and that he's been guilty of 'pushing the boundaries' in the past, in a lengthy interview released Tuesday.
'It's crazy': Mayflies swarm Ohio town, spur massive cleanup
Residents of an Ohio town had an unusual spring cleaning task to do: remove swarms of dead mayflies.
Who were the victims of Maya sacrifice? Ancient DNA reveals an unexpected finding
A new analysis of ancient DNA from the ancient Maya city of Chichén Itzá in Mexico challenges long-held misconceptions about the victims of ritual sacrifice.
Double take: 23 sets of twins graduate from single middle school
Twenty-three sets of twins have graduated from a Massachusetts middle school, making up about 10% of the eighth-grade class.
Carberry crash investigation submitted to Crown by RCMP as first anniversary approaches
As the first anniversary of the Carberry crash approaches, Manitoba RCMP provided an update on the investigation and how the first responders are doing a year later.
'A most horrible death': Dogs in fatal attack on elderly woman order euthanized
A Calgary judge has ordered two dogs be destroyed for their part in the "most horrible death" of an elderly woman two years ago.
'A wall of white': Southern Manitoba hit with possible tornadoes, toonie-sized hail
A low pressure system tracking in from Saskatchewan Wednesday night triggered a spurt of tornado warnings across southwestern Manitoba.
Work stopped: 2 workers injured at Calgary water main break
Mayor Jyoti Gondek said two workers, involved in the work to replace a broken water main, were hurt on Wednesday night and work on the critical feeder main has halted until Thursday afternoon at the earliest.
-
More than 70 weather advisories in effect; Meteorologists warn of short notice in event of tornado
Tornados and severe thunderstorms are possible in highly populated areas across Ontario and Quebec, including the regions around Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal.
Adult dogs, puppies arrive in Moncton from Manitoba in search of forever homes
More than a dozen dogs arrived by Cargojet early Thursday morning to the People for Animal Wellbeing Shelter to find a permanent place to call home in New Brunswick.
U.S. submarine pulls into Guantanamo Bay a day after Russian warships arrive in Cuba
A U.S. Navy submarine has arrived in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, in a show of force as a fleet of Russian warships gather for planned military exercises in the Caribbean.
-
Two more tourists missing on Greek islands as heatwave grips country
-
Supreme Court rejects 'Trump Too Small' trademark
-
From prison to the trenches: Inside Ukraine's attempt to turn inmates into soldiers
-
Israeli forces advance deeper into Rafah as diplomacy falters
Trump returns to Capitol Hill and whips up Republican lawmakers, a first meeting since Jan. 6 attack
Donald Trump made a triumphant return Thursday to Capitol Hill, whipping up House and Senate Republicans in his first meetings since the Jan.6, 2 021 attacks, cheered by GOP lawmakers who find themselves newly energized by his bid to retake the White House.
Ottawa to expand early retirement eligibility for front-line safety, security workers
The federal government is moving to expand early retirement eligibility for some kinds of front-line workers.
Feds release carbon pricing impact data ahead of Conservative motion demanding it
Newly released federal modelling data suggest that carbon pricing for consumers and big industry will together lower greenhouse-gas emissions by more than 12 per cent a year by 2030 and shave 0.9 per cent off the national GDP.
-
G7 leaders finalizing deal to use frozen Russian assets to fund Ukraine war efforts
Canada and its G7 allies are in the final stages of a deal that would see US$50 billion loaned to Ukraine.
Unanimous U.S. Supreme Court preserves access to widely used abortion medication
The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday unanimously preserved access to a medication that was used in nearly two-thirds of all abortions in the U.S. last year, in the court's first abortion decision since conservative justices overturned Roe v. Wade two years ago.
-
Mother wants child's ICU visit investigated alongside tonsil surgery deaths at Hamilton hospital
-
Food authorities in Denmark have recalled three types of spicy instant noodle products imported from South Korea over possible risks for 'acute poisoning.' Consumers are asked to discard them or return the noodles to the retailer.
Who were the victims of Maya sacrifice? Ancient DNA reveals an unexpected finding
A new analysis of ancient DNA from the ancient Maya city of Chichén Itzá in Mexico challenges long-held misconceptions about the victims of ritual sacrifice.
Desjardins data breach: Laval police arrest 3 suspects, fourth one being sought
More than five years after a massive data leak of personal information at Desjardins, Laval police announced Wednesday afternoon they have arrested three suspects.
Celine Dion goes public with her private health struggles: What we've learned so far
Celine Dion is opening up about her life-altering neurological disorder ahead of the release of her documentary, 'I Am: Celine Dion.'
-
Kevin Spacey says he was 'too handsy' in the past
-
Taylor Swift's Edinburgh fans danced so hard it registered as seismic activity
Four more arrests, including main suspect, in fraud, data theft at Desjardins
More than five years after massive leaks of personal information at Desjardins, the SQ announced Thursday the arrest of the main suspect in the case, 42-year-old Sébastien Boulanger-Dorval, who worked in the cooperative's marketing department until 2019.
-
Customers could be on the hook for billions of dollars in underused gas infrastructure, report warns
-
Uber calls B.C. gig-worker wages, job protections 'unreasonable'
Double take: 23 sets of twins graduate from single middle school
Twenty-three sets of twins have graduated from a Massachusetts middle school, making up about 10% of the eighth-grade class.
-
'They were clapping for me:' Train employee lets seven-year-old transit enthusiast announce next stop north of Toronto
-
Shake Shack officially opens first Canadian location in downtown Toronto
Playing through injury, Oilers' Kane may have reached a breaking point in the Stanley Cup Final
Kris Knoblauch engaged Evander Kane in a conversation before the Edmonton Oilers started practice. The chat lasted roughly five minutes, and Kane left the ice just after hearing from his coach.
-
With a big kick, Bubi the elephant oracle predicts Germany to win Euro 2024 opener
-
Wimbledon prize money is increasing to a record amount of about US$64 million
Future of Elon Musk and Tesla are on the line as shareholders vote on massive pay package
Future of Elon Musk and Tesla are on the line as shareholders vote on massive pay package
-
Calgary warns of fake parking ticket scam: 'Destroy it'
-
Auto insurers telling drivers to install anti-theft measures or pay higher premium
Uber calls B.C. gig-worker wages, job protections 'unreasonable'
Ride-hailing company Uber is slamming the British Columbia government's decision to impose minimum wages and basic labour protections for gig workers, saying the province is set to drive up costs for residents and drive down demand for local businesses.
-
Judge rejects 'necessity defence' from B.C. climate activists charged in disruptive protests
-
Gastown square reopens after red bricks replaced by hand
Tornado watch in effect for several areas surrounding Toronto
A tornado watch is in effect for several areas surrounding Toronto. Environment Canada issued the alert Thursday morning, warning of wind gusts with speeds of up to 110 km/h.
-
Shake Shack officially opens first Canadian location in downtown Toronto
-
'A most horrible death': Dogs in fatal attack on elderly woman order euthanized
A Calgary judge has ordered two dogs be destroyed for their part in the "most horrible death" of an elderly woman two years ago.
-
Police seek public assistance in identifying suspect in hate-motivated incident outside Central Library
-
Danielle Smith set to speak on Alberta's economic landscape, strategy
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is set to speak on the province’s economic landscape and strategy, at an event in Calgary on Thursday.
BREAKING Ottawa police investigating homicide on Woodroffe Avenue
Ottawa police say a person's death in Nepean has been deemed a homicide.
-
A tornado watch has been issued by Environment Canada for the Ottawa Valley and some parts Quebec.
-
Sales of adult monthly transit passes for OC Transpo remain well below pre-pandemic levels, but transit staff are hoping government workers heading back to the office more often will help.
Quebec town's bylaw requires kids to collect signatures to play in the street
School is almost out, summer heat is setting in and the children of a small Quebec town southwest of Montreal will soon be able to spend their days shooting hoops in the street -- if they have filed the necessary paperwork.
-
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante confirmed the terrasses on Peel Street that were abruptly shut down during Grand Prix weekend can reopen with tents.
-
Parents and officials from a Longueuil elementary school are raising concerns about a large homeless encampment down the street from the school's playground.
Parkland County firefighter charged with child sexual exploitation crimes
A firefighter in Parkland County west of Edmonton is accused of sharing child sexual abuse material over the app Snapchat.
-
The Florida Panthers arrived in Edmonton on Wednesday for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals.
-
'The future is so bright': Research empowering cells to attack cancer shows promise
A new-to-the Maritimes cancer treatment using CAR T-Cell immunotherapy is showing promising results.
-
VIA Rail says the schedule for its route between Halifax and Montreal is about to become longer due to track conditions and speed limitations in New Brunswick.
-
Hit-and-miss rain totals were reported across the Maritimes on Wednesday, the result of the scattered coverage of showers and thunderstorms.
Carberry crash investigation submitted to Crown by RCMP as first anniversary approaches
As the first anniversary of the Carberry crash approaches, Manitoba RCMP provided an update on the investigation and how the first responders are doing a year later.
-
-
The organization representing festivals and large events across Canada says many are facing a challenging season ahead, with organizers in Manitoba also feeling the pinch.
'Bunch of morons': Regina city council scraps location for permanent emergency shelter
Plans for Regina's new permanent emergency shelter were scrapped Wednesday after seven hours of deliberation by city council.
-
A five-year-old child was taken to hospital Wednesday afternoon after being hit by a vehicle in north Regina.
-
Victor Sawa, who was part of the Regina Symphony Orchestra (RSO) for almost 20 years, has died.
'It was me': Video shows moment University of Waterloo attacker admits to triple stabbing
Disturbing evidence is being shared for the first time of the 2023 attack at the University of Waterloo, including audio of the triple stabbing and a surprising confession.
-
The Registered Nurses’ Association of Ontario (RNAO) has announced the recipients of this year’s Media Awards competition and CTV Kitchener’s Spencer Turcotte is one of the winners.
-
Once again, police have raided the FunGuyz magic mushroom shop in Cambridge.
'How that can take 26 years to manufacture': Sask. man shocked after Toyota parts delivery dated 2050
A Saskatoon vehicle owner was in shock when he was told he would face a delivery date of 2050 for replacement auto parts, and it’s highlighting the fragility of the supply chain.
-
A 66-year-old man found seriously injured outside the Fairhaven School on Wednesday morning has died in hospital and police have deemed it a homicide.
-
A Montessori school in Saskatoon has permanently closed following multiple claims from teachers that they're missing wages.
-
An Ontario Provincial Police officer is in stable condition after being shot during a search for a man wanted for questioning in a recent homicide near Timmins, Ont.
-
Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm warning Thursday for areas in and around Greater Sudbury, North Bay and Timmins.
'Most Canadian' guitar making stops in midwestern Ontario
The sweet sounds of ‘Canada's guitar’ echo through the gymnasium at F.E. Madill Secondary School in Wingham.
-
Investigators are on scene after a basement fire in London on Thursday morning. Crews were called to the scene in the 700 block of Eagletrace Dr.
-
London, Ont. is preparing to tighten the rules about where encampments of people experiencing homelessness will be permitted.
WEATHER ALERT Tornado watch issued for parts of Simcoe County and Muskoka
Environment Canada has issued a tornado watch for parts of Simcoe County, Muskoka and Dufferin County.
-
Emergency crews attended the scene of the deadly crash involving a motorcycle on Ferndale Drive North shortly after 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
-
Police have charged a school bus driver after a collision Thursday morning that injured two students and another driver in Innisfil.
'Surreal': retail worker wins $1 million with Encore
A Tecumseh retail worker is celebrating a $1-million lottery win.
-
The Opioid and Substance Use Notification System has identified an elevated number of opioid overdoses between June 2 and June 8.
-
The art of negotiation can be the key to saving money on your monthly bills during a time of where costs of housing, gas, food and other essential continue to skyrocket.
-
Two years after a deadly gun battle between police and a pair of heavily armed assailants stunned the community of Saanich, B.C., one of the officers who was critically injured in the shootout is speaking about it publicly for the first time.
-
To help Canadians get an up-to-date picture of the quality of the air they're breathing in their communities, CTVNews.ca has created a tracker showing the current Air Quality Health Index conditions for 100+ locations across Canada, as well as the current locations of wildfire outbreaks.
B.C. deer fatally tramples dog, injures woman while protecting fawn
A dog was killed and a woman injured by a deer in West Kelowna Monday night, prompting a warning from B.C. conservation officers.
-
Mounties in Penticton, B.C., say an elderly woman was assaulted while stepping off of a transit bus last week.
-
Firefighters made quick work of a brushfire at a farm in Okanagan Falls, B.C., on Saturday afternoon.
New Lethbridge website helps connect volunteers with sports organizations
A new website is helping connect volunteers with sport organizations in need of coaches and volunteers.
-
Alberta and most of the country have had relatively few fires to start the fire season, thanks to cooler temperatures and moisture. But higher temperatures and high winds have many concerned more wildfires are on the way.
-
Hot temperatures are expected to arrive in southern Alberta this summer and that has outreach organizations busy preparing for the heat.
SPONSORED CTV Northern Ontario summer kickoff
Summer begins next week and CTV Northern Ontario wants to help you get ready with ideas and tips for barbecue, salads and desserts.
-
Police in Thunder Bay have been cleared in an incident in which a domestic violence suspect ended up with a skull fracture when he tried to flee police.
-
If you go out in the woods these days you’re sure for a big surprise -- but lately, ‘every bear that ever there was’ have been popping up in more urban environments.
United flight to Paris diverts to Newfoundland, passengers forced to sleep on benches and floor
Border agents in Gander, N.L., were unavailable or unwilling to process passengers on a diverted flight from Washington to Paris early Monday.
-
The government of Newfoundland and Labrador is launching a disability benefit that will top up the federal government's recently announced aid program.
-
A thick and heavy fog has been laying siege to the skies over St. John’s, and drawing a heavy toll from some airplane passengers who’ve seen their travel plans pummelled with no end in sight.