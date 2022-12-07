Suspected German coup plot leads to dozens of arrests
German police seized dozens of people including a self-styled prince, a retired paratrooper and a former judge on Wednesday, accusing the suspects of discussing the violent overthrow of the government but leaving unclear how concrete the plans were.
A German official and a lawmaker said that investigators may have detected real plotting, drunken fantasizing, or both. Regardless, Germany takes any right-wing threat seriously and thousands of police officers carried out pre-dawn raids across much of the country.
"We're talking about a group that, according to what we know so far, planned to violently abolish our democratic state of law and an armed attack," on the German parliament building, government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said.
Sara Nanni, a lawmaker with the Green party, part of the German government, suggested the group may not have been capable.
"More details keep coming to light that raise doubts about whether these people were even clever enough to plan and carry out such a coup," Nanni said in a post on the social network Mastodon. "The fact is: no matter how crude their ideas are and how hopeless their plans, even the attempt is dangerous!"
Federal prosecutors said the group is alleged to have believed in a "conglomerate of conspiracy theories consisting of narratives from the so-called Reich Citizens as well as QAnon ideology. " Adherents of the Reich Citizens movement reject Germany's postwar constitution and have called for bringing down the government, while QAnon is a global conspiracy theory with roots in the United States.
The Reich Citizens scene has been under observation by Germany's domestic intelligence agency since 2016. Authorities estimate that the loose-knit movement has about 21,000 adherents.
Prosecutors said the suspects also believe Germany is ruled by a so-called "deep state."
One of the alleged ringleaders arrested Wednesday is Heinrich XIII Prince Reuss, a 71-year-old member of the House of Reuss who continues to use the title despite Germany abolishing any formal role for royalty more than a century ago.
Federal prosecutors said Reuss, whom the group planned to install as Germany's new leader, had contacted Russian officials with the aim of imposing a new order in the country once the German government was overthrown. There is no indication that the Russians responded positively.
Police also detained Birgit Malsack-Winkemann, a judge and former lawmaker with the far-right Alternative for Germany party.
Alternative for Germany, which is known by its acronym AfD, has increasingly come under scrutiny by security services due to its ties with extremists.
AfD's co-leaders, Tino Chrupalla and Alice Weidel said they had only learned of the alleged coup plans through the media, and condemned them.
"We have full confidence in the authorities involved and demand a swift and comprehensive investigation," they said in a statement.
Chief federal prosecutor Peter Frank said some 3,000 officers were involved in the raids conducted at 150 sites in 11 of Germany's 16 states.
Officers detained 22 German citizens on suspicion of "membership in a terrorist organization," prosecutors said. Three other people, including a Russian citizen, were held on suspicion of supporting the organization, they said. Another 27 people were under investigation.
One of those arrested was a soldier serving on the support staff for Germany's special forces unit KSK in the southwestern town of Calw. The unit has received scrutiny over what officials called some soldiers' far-right beliefs.
Along with detentions in Germany, prosecutors said one person was detained in the Austrian town of Kitzbuehel and another in Italy.
The latter suspect, a 64-year-old German citizen who is a former officer in the German army special forces, is accused of being part of a criminal organization that aimed to "subvert the German democratic order by any means - including criminal - and replace it with another unidentified form of state," police said in a statement, adding that extradition proceedings were underway.
"Of course, there are many people who grandstand and tell confused tales stories after drinking alcohol," German Justice Minister Marco Buschmann said. "In this case, however, there were such strong suspicions that the group wanted to take violent action that the investigating judge at the Federal Supreme Court ordered the investigative measures to be taken."
Some of the group's members had made "concrete preparations" to storm Germany's federal parliament with a small armed group, according to prosecutors.
Wednesday's raids showed that "we know how to defend ourselves with full force against the enemies of democracy," Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said.
"The investigation offers an insight into the depths of the terrorist threat within the Reich Citizens milieu," Faeser said. "Only the further investigation will provide a clear picture of how far the coup plans had come."
Officials have repeatedly warned that far-right extremists pose the biggest threat to Germany's domestic security. This threat was highlighted by the killing of a regional politician and the deadly attack on a synagogue in 2019. A year later, far-right extremists taking part in a protest against the country's pandemic restrictions tried and failed to storm the Bundestag building in Berlin.
Faeser announced this year that the government planned to disarm about 1,500 suspected extremists and to tighten background checks for those wanting to acquire guns as part of a broader crackdown on the far right.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What the latest Bank of Canada rate hike means for inflation, consumers
The Bank of Canada hiked its key policy rate by half a percentage point to 4.25 per cent -- the highest it's been since January 2008 -- on Wednesday in its final rate decision of a year that has been marked by stubbornly high inflation and rapidly increasing interest rates.
There have never been so many renters in Canada, RBC report says
Royal Bank of Canada economists say the country has reached a record number of renters as the number of people renting has increased at three times the rate of homeowners in the past decade.
Putin calls nuclear weapons a tool of deterrence in Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday hailed the annexation of Ukrainian territories as a major achievement and said his country's nuclear weapons serve as a tool of deterrence in the war that the Kremlin calls a 'special military operation.'
Bank of Canada raises key interest rate to 4.25 per cent, its highest since 2008
The Bank of Canada has raised its overnight rate by 50 basis points to 4.25 per cent, marking its seventh rate hike in nine months. The last time the bank’s policy rate was this high was in January 2008.
How a photo of a pet dog and a couple of selfies took down an international drug trafficking ring
A photo of a pet dog named Bob and a couple of accidental selfies helped investigators bust an international drug trafficking ring, which saw nearly $75 million worth of drugs stopped from hitting the streets of Australia.
New $2 coin with black ring will honour late Queen Elizabeth II
The Royal Canadian Mint is issuing a new $2 coin with a black ring in honour of the late Queen Elizabeth II.
Oldest DNA reveals life in Greenland 2 million years ago
Scientists discovered the oldest known DNA and used it to reveal what life was like 2 million years ago in the northern tip of Greenland.
'No hope' of successful recovery of alleged serial killer's victims in landfill: Winnipeg police
The Winnipeg Police Service believes the remains of two victims of an alleged serial killer are in a landfill north of the city, but says the recovery of their bodies is likely impossible.
Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock wins Georgia runoff against Herschel Walker
Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock defeated Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a Georgia runoff election Tuesday, ensuring Democrats an outright majority in the Senate for the rest of U.S. President Joe Biden's term and helping cap an underwhelming midterm cycle for the GOP in the last major vote of the year.
Canada
-
Bank of Canada raises key interest rate to 4.25 per cent, its highest since 2008
The Bank of Canada has raised its overnight rate by 50 basis points to 4.25 per cent, marking its seventh rate hike in nine months. The last time the bank’s policy rate was this high was in January 2008.
-
Alberta, Saskatchewan chiefs call for sovereignty acts to be withdrawn
First Nations chiefs in Alberta and Saskatchewan are calling for their provinces to toss proposed legislation they say is inherently undemocratic, unconstitutional and infringes on Indigenous rights.
-
Hard talks on hard targets: real work begins at Montreal biodiversity conference
Representatives from nearly 200 countries are to begin the real work Wednesday at a crucial meeting on global biodiversity -- hard talks on hard targets for saving enough of the world's ecosystems to keep the planet functioning.
-
Closing arguments in trial of Alberta Mounties charged with manslaughter
Closing arguments are scheduled Wednesday in the jury trial of two Alberta Mounties charged with manslaughter.
-
No winning ticket sold for Tuesday's $20 million Lotto Max jackpot
There was no winning ticket sold in Tuesday's Lotto Max $20 million draw.
-
'Left syrup paw prints': Bears break into Nanaimo home, raid pantry while homeowners inside
A Nanaimo, B.C., couple has quite the story to tell after a mother bear and two cubs broke into their home and raided their kitchen last week.
World
-
How a photo of a pet dog and a couple of selfies took down an international drug trafficking ring
A photo of a pet dog named Bob and a couple of accidental selfies helped investigators bust an international drug trafficking ring, which saw nearly $75 million worth of drugs stopped from hitting the streets of Australia.
-
Suspected German coup plot leads to dozens of arrests
German police seized dozens of people including a self-styled prince, a retired paratrooper and a former judge on Wednesday, accusing the suspects of discussing the violent overthrow of the government but leaving unclear how concrete the plans were.
-
Putin calls nuclear weapons a tool of deterrence in Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday hailed the annexation of Ukrainian territories as a major achievement and said his country's nuclear weapons serve as a tool of deterrence in the war that the Kremlin calls a 'special military operation.'
-
Suicide bomber hits Indonesian police station, killing 1
A Muslim militant and convicted bomb-maker who was released from prison last year blew himself up Wednesday at a police station on Indonesia's main island of Java, killing an officer and wounding 11 people, officials said.
-
Argentina court hands VP Cristina Kirchner 6-year jail term in graft case
An Argentine court sentenced Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner to six years in jail and disqualified her from holding public office in a high-profile corruption case on Tuesday.
-
Train collision in Spain hurts 155, no serious injuries
Two passenger trains taking commuters to the city of Barcelona collided early Wednesday, injuring more than 150 people, though none seriously, Spanish officials said.
Politics
-
Canada commits $800 million to support Indigenous-led conservation projects
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government will spend up to $800 million to support four major Indigenous-led conservation projects across the country covering nearly one million square kilometres.
-
Bob Rae heads to Haiti in attempt at political consensus, amid possible intervention
Canada is trying to dislodge a political impasse in Haiti by sending one of its top diplomats to that country. Bob Rae, Canada's ambassador to the United Nations, starts an in-person push for negotiations today in Port-au-Prince.
-
Feds mark 33rd anniversary of Polytechnique shooting amid contention over gun control legislation
MPs are marking the 33rd anniversary of the École Polytechnique de Montreal shooting that left 14 women dead, while debate over the Liberal government’s gun control legislation — including which specific firearms should be restricted — is ongoing.
Health
-
Juul reaches settlements covering more than 5,000 cases
Juul Labs has reached settlements covering more than 5,000 cases brought by about 10,000 plaintiffs related to its vaping products.
-
Canada 'unsuccessful' at limiting COVID-19 vaccine wastage, auditor general finds
While the federal government was successful in procuring COVID-19 vaccines amid an urgent pandemic situation, the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) fell short when it came to minimizing the number of doses wasted and now millions are about to expire, according to Canada's auditor general.
-
Billed as remedy for doctor shortage, virtual medicine in N.S. hits bottleneck
Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, virtual medicine offered a novel way for patients to see doctors during a lockdown and hope that technology could alleviate chronic pressure on a strained health system. For many in Nova Scotia, though, the early promise has proven illusory.
Sci-Tech
-
Oldest DNA reveals life in Greenland 2 million years ago
Scientists discovered the oldest known DNA and used it to reveal what life was like 2 million years ago in the northern tip of Greenland.
-
Apple is sued by women who say AirTag lets stalkers track victims
Apple Inc has been sued by two women who said its AirTag devices have made it easier for their former partners and other stalkers to track down victims.
-
100 million-year-old plesiosaur skeleton discovery 'could hold the key' to prehistoric research
The discovery of a giant 100 million-year-old marine reptile's skeleton in Australia has been hailed by researchers as a breakthrough that may provide vital clues about prehistoric life.
Entertainment
-
Ukraine's Zelenskyy and 'spirit of Ukraine' named Time person of year
Time Magazine on Wednesday named Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy its person of the year, awarding him the accolade 'for proving that courage can be as contagious as fear.'
-
Microsoft strikes 10-year deal with Nintendo on Call of Duty
Microsoft agreed Wednesday to make the hit video game Call of Duty available on Nintendo for 10 years should its US$69 billion purchase of game maker Activision Blizzard go through -- an apparent attempt to fend off objections from rival Sony.
-
John Travolta and Kirstie Alley: A love story
Kirstie Alley and John Travolta were never romantically involved, but that wasn't how she initially wanted it.
Business
-
Bank of Canada raises key interest rate to 4.25 per cent, its highest since 2008
The Bank of Canada has raised its overnight rate by 50 basis points to 4.25 per cent, marking its seventh rate hike in nine months. The last time the bank’s policy rate was this high was in January 2008.
-
What the latest Bank of Canada rate hike means for inflation, consumers
The Bank of Canada hiked its key policy rate by half a percentage point to 4.25 per cent -- the highest it's been since January 2008 -- on Wednesday in its final rate decision of a year that has been marked by stubbornly high inflation and rapidly increasing interest rates.
-
If your fixed-rate mortgage is up for renewal soon, we want to hear from you
Amid rising interest rates, Canadians with fixed-rate mortgages may be faced with much higher monthly payments upon renewing their agreement. If your mortgage will soon be up for renewal and you want to share your concerns, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
Lifestyle
-
Elon Musk briefly loses title as world's richest person to LVMH boss: Forbes
Twitter owner and Tesla boss Elon Musk briefly lost his title as the world's richest person on Wednesday, according to Forbes, following a steep drop in the value of his stake in the electric-car maker and a US$44 billion bet on the social media firm.
-
How you sleep can cause neck and back pain
Neck pain may have many causes: Stress, poor posture, texting, injuries from sports, car or other accidents and chronic illnesses such as fibromyalgia, to name a few. But there's another culprit you may not be considering — how you sleep.
-
New $2 coin with black ring will honour late Queen Elizabeth II
The Royal Canadian Mint is issuing a new $2 coin with a black ring in honour of the late Queen Elizabeth II.
Sports
-
Aaron Judge, Yankees reach US$360M, 9-year deal: AP source
Aaron Judge is staying with the New York Yankees on a US$360 million, nine-year contract, according to a person familiar with baseball's biggest free agent deal ever.
-
Vancouver, Calgary first teams announced in new women's pro soccer league
A new professional women's soccer league is coming to Canada.
-
Real Madrid star Hazard retires from Belgium national team after World Cup exit
Belgium forward Eden Hazard retired from international soccer on Wednesday, nearly a week after his country's aging generation of players was eliminated from the World Cup.
Autos
-
Hertz to pay $168M to settle over 95 per cent of wrongful theft, report claims
Hertz Global Holdings Inc. said on Monday it will pay about $168 million by year-end to resolve over 95 per cent of pending claims from owners who alleged the car rental giant filed wrongful theft reports.
-
PM, premier attend unveiling of full-scale electric vehicle plant in Ingersoll, Ont.
Designed for deliveries, a fully electric commercial vehicle — the first of its kind — rolled off the CAMI line Monday in Ingersoll, with both Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier Doug Ford in attendance.
-
'Part of him with me': Sask. man fixing up grandpa's classic truck after finding it for sale on social media
A 24-year-old man from Preeceville, Sask. was reunited with his grandfather's classic, custom-made Ford truck after finding it on social media and plans to restore it to its former glory.