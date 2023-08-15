Suspect in Maryland trampoline park shooting killed ex-wife's boyfriend, police say

Baltimore -

Authorities say the suspect in a deadly weekend shooting at an indoor trampoline park north of Baltimore was visiting his daughter there when he shot his ex-wife's boyfriend and fled.

Thirty-year-old Quinton Walker was arrested less than two hours after the shooting, which unfolded around 7 p.m. Saturday at a Sky Zone in suburban Maryland.

The victim, 32-year-old Marcus Whitehead, died after being rushed to the hospital.

No other injuries were reported. Walker called 911 to turn himself in. His attorney didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.