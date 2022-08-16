Sudan floods continue to tear up homes; 66 people killed

CAIRO -

A Sudanese official says the country's death toll from flash floods, triggered by heavy rains, has risen to 66 since the start of the rainy season.

The spokesman for Sudan's National Council for Civil Defense said on Tuesday that at least 28 people were reported injured during the same period.

He said some 24,000 homes and two dozen government buildings have been badly damaged or completely destroyed.

Sudan's rainy season usually starts in June and lasts until the end of September, with floods peaking in August and September.

More than 80 people were killed last year during the rainy season in flood-related incidents, and 100 the year before.