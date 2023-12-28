World

    • Stowaway found in airplane undercarriage at Paris airport in critical condition: source

    An Air Algerie plane sits on the tarmac of the Houari Boumediene airport in Algiers, Sunday, Dec.6, 2020. (AP Photo/Fateh Guidoum) An Air Algerie plane sits on the tarmac of the Houari Boumediene airport in Algiers, Sunday, Dec.6, 2020. (AP Photo/Fateh Guidoum)
    PARIS -

    A stowaway was found alive but in critical condition in the undercarriage bay of an Air Algeria airplane at Paris Orly airport on Thursday morning, a security source briefed on the matter told Reuters.

    The person was in a life-threatening condition and was being treated at a nearby hospital, the source said.

    The plane was coming from the Western Algerian town of Oran, a two-and-a-half hour flight from Paris.

    Stowaways in the unpressurised wheel-houses and cargo holds of planes can face temperatures of between minus 50 Celsius and minus 60 Celsius as well as a lack of oxygen.

    In 2019, the body of a suspected stowaway fell hundreds of metres from a plane flying over southwest London, landing in the garden of a man's home, just missing him as he sunbathed.

    In 2015, the body of a stowaway on a British Airways flight from Johannesburg to Heathrow landed on a shop in Richmond, southwest London. A second stowaway survived the 10-hour flight and was found in the undercarriage of the plane.

