Spy balloon part of a broader Chinese military surveillance operation, U.S. intel sources tell CNN

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Biden in State of Union urges U.S. Congress: 'Finish the job'

U.S. President Joe Biden exhorted Congress Tuesday night to work with him to 'finish the job' of rebuilding the economy and uniting the nation as he delivered a State of the Union address aimed at reassuring a country beset by pessimism and fraught political divisions.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

  • LeBron James becomes NBA's all-time scoring leader

    LeBron James is the NBA's new career scoring leader. With a stepback jump shot with 10.9 seconds left in the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night, James pushed his career total to 38,388 points on Tuesday night and broke the record that Kareem Abdul-Jabbar held for nearly four decades.

    Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James shoots in an NBA game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Feb. 7, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social