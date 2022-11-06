Some Arizona Republican candidates target their own party members in election campaigns
"We cheat the other guy and pass the savings on to you."
It's an old tongue-in-cheek promise from a bar in Anchorage, Alaska, but that slogan leaps to mind now at a Republican Party rally in Phoenix, Arizona.
As the beat of ’80s rock and the cheers of the faithful fill a country club banquet room, the Republicans seeking state-wide office make some of the usual political promises.
They are running, they say, for an Arizona that "loves everyone."
But talk of wrapping all people in their benevolent embrace is accompanied by a long list of the people they see as enemies.
It starts with Democrats of course, who are portrayed as "communists" and "perverts" and who are accused of everything from collaborating with drug cartels to deliberately sabotaging the economy. Then attention turns to other Republicans.
To be sure, Democrats have plenty of vilifying words for Republicans too. But they rarely attack their own. That's the stark difference between them and the 2022 version of the GOP.
The U.S. is a nation split almost evenly between two parties, where – in the normal course of politics – each side claims to represent a majority. But on this night in Phoenix, these new Republicans are unapologetic about not even representing all of their own side.
A candidate for the state legislature thanks the crowd for weeding out "RINOs" during the primaries. That acronym – for “Republicans in Name Only” – has become a standard pejorative for party members who commit the sin of seeming too moderate.
A mention of the name Liz Cheney draws some of the loudest booing of the night. Cheney is the once powerful congressional Republican, now reviled by her party for being a thorn in the side of Donald Trump.
By contrast, Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake is a full-throated election denier who has been called "Trump in a dress." She makes a point of saying that "the new Republican party is not the party of Mitch McConnell."
It's a seemingly unprovoked sideswipe of her own party's leader in the Senate and it raises a question: How far to the right does one have to go for Mitch McConnell to look like a closet liberal?
Missouri Senator Josh Hawley, here to lend support, offers an unconventional endorsement of Arizona's Republican senate candidate, Blake Masters.
"The D.C. politicians absolutely hate Blake Masters,” he says. “It's the best thing. They hate him. By the way, both parties. The D.C. politicians; both parties. They talk bad about him. They won't help him. They run him down. And the more they do it, the more I love him. The more they do it, the more I say ‘that is the guy for Arizona.’"
The crowd roars in approval, as if all that matters about the candidate is whether electing him would send a satisfying bird flip to other politicians – Republicans included.
Clearly, it's a measure of how extreme the prevailing views of Republicans have become that so many in the party are not considered extreme enough. But infighting aside, the real question is what message this sends to the electorate.
Donald Trump's events to support midterm candidates are billed as "Save America" rallies. Lake, in the same fashion, calls out to "save Arizona." But for whom?
As they prepare to vote on Tuesday, even some Republicans must be wondering whether any of that "saving" will be for their benefit. Or are they just "the other guy?"
MORE WORLD NEWS
-
REPORTER'S NOTEBOOK
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Union says about 2,200 GO Transit workers to strike as of Monday morning
Commuters across much of southern Ontario may find themselves scrambling for alternative means of transport after the union representing 2,200 GO Transit employees announced members would be walking off the job as of Monday morning.
Labour board to rule on legality of Ontario education strike as hearing ends
The chair of the Ontario Labour Relations Board is now considering whether to deem a walkout by thousands of education workers illegal.
Three Canadians sentenced in global PPE fraud
Three Canadians have been sentenced for their participation in a conspiracy to commit wire fraud that involved acquiring personal protective equipment at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
REPORTER'S NOTEBOOK | Some Arizona Republican candidates target their own party members in election campaigns
CTV National News correspondent Tom Walters describes how some Arizona GOP U.S. midterm election candidates are willing to attack members of their own party to gain votes in a Reporter's Notebok on CTVNews.ca.
'It's my car. Why am I still being handcuffed?' Man wrongly detained by Montreal police speaks out
When Brice Dossa left a Montreal McDonald's last week and tried to get into his car, he didn't expect to end up in handcuffs. And he certainly didn't expect that, despite confirming his innocence, officers wouldn't uncuff him right away -- because they didn't have the key.
Bedtime, your 'chronotype' and getting things done: Study looks at how sleep and intelligence are linked
A new study has found that verbal intelligence may be more prominent in early-birds than night-owls, depending on sleeping patterns and natural inclinations.
Interest rates vs. inflation rates: How the G7 countries compare to Canada
With inflation rates at multi-decade highs, central banks in G7 nations have been rushing to raise interest rates. But a CTVNews.ca analysis shows the intentional hikes may not be doing much to bring down stubbornly high inflation rates to pre-pandemic levels.
Cesspool or civility? Elon Musk's Twitter at a crossroads
The discourse was never all that civil on Twitter. The loudest voices have often drowned out softer, more nuanced takes. After all, it's much easier to rage-tweet at a perceived enemy than to seek common ground, whether the argument is about transgender kids or baseball.
Kyiv prepares for a winter with no heat, water or power
The mayor of Kyiv, Ukraine's capital, is warning residents that they must prepare for the worst this winter if Russia keeps striking the country's energy infrastructure -- and that means having no electricity, water or heat in the freezing cold cannot be ruled out.
Canada
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Union says about 2,200 GO Transit workers to strike as of Monday morning
Commuters across much of southern Ontario may find themselves scrambling for alternative means of transport after the union representing 2,200 GO Transit employees announced members would be walking off the job as of Monday morning.
-
Doctors, nurses call for action on crumbling care as health ministers meet in Vancouver
A family doctor who works in British Columbia and Alberta says patients who don't get the care they need before ending up in overburdened emergency rooms should be a focus for quick action by the country's health ministers as they meet in Vancouver.
-
'It's my car. Why am I still being handcuffed?' Man wrongly detained by Montreal police speaks out
When Brice Dossa left a Montreal McDonald's last week and tried to get into his car, he didn't expect to end up in handcuffs. And he certainly didn't expect that, despite confirming his innocence, officers wouldn't uncuff him right away -- because they didn't have the key.
-
Three Canadians sentenced in global PPE fraud
Three Canadians have been sentenced for their participation in a conspiracy to commit wire fraud that involved acquiring personal protective equipment at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Labour board to rule on legality of Ontario education strike as hearing ends
The chair of the Ontario Labour Relations Board is now considering whether to deem a walkout by thousands of education workers illegal.
-
Poll finds 6 of 10 Ontarians blame Ford government for labour disruptions
Six out of ten Ontarians are blaming the Ford government for the ongoing labour disruption involving tens of thousands of education workers that has forced schools to close for in-person learning, a new poll has found.
World
-
REPORTER'S NOTEBOOK
REPORTER'S NOTEBOOK | Some Arizona Republican candidates target their own party members in election campaigns
CTV National News correspondent Tom Walters describes how some Arizona GOP U.S. midterm election candidates are willing to attack members of their own party to gain votes in a Reporter's Notebok on CTVNews.ca.
-
Kyiv prepares for a winter with no heat, water or power
The mayor of Kyiv, Ukraine's capital, is warning residents that they must prepare for the worst this winter if Russia keeps striking the country's energy infrastructure -- and that means having no electricity, water or heat in the freezing cold cannot be ruled out.
-
Haiti gang leader to lift fuel blockade amid shortages
A powerful gang leader announced Sunday that he was lifting a blockade at a key fuel terminal that has strangled Haiti's capital for nearly two months.
-
GOP predicts midterm wins; Biden warns of democracy threats
Republicans are eyeing major gains in Tuesday's elections and appealing to supporters over the final weekend of the 2022 campaign to punish Democrats for high inflation and crime rates that have risen in some places. President Joe Biden and his two most recent Democratic predecessors said the prospect of GOP victories could undermine the very future of American democracy.
-
Japan PM vows to strengthen military at international naval review
Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said at an international fleet review Sunday that his country urgently needs to strengthen its military capabilities as security risks increase including threats from North Korea's nuclear and missile advancement and Russia's war on Ukraine.
-
Tanzanian passenger plane crashes into African lake, leaving 19 dead
A passenger plane crashed Sunday morning into Lake Victoria on approach to an airport in Tanzania, and the country's prime minister says 19 people on board were killed.
Politics
-
U.S. Ambassador Cohen on the midterms, Trump's possible re-election campaign, and the Emergencies Act
Ahead of the upcoming midterm election in the United States, David Cohen, the U.S. ambassador to Canada, sat down with CTV's Question Period to discuss the state of democracy in Canada and the United States, and what he's watching for on Tuesday. Cohen also delved into the prospect of former president Donald Trump running for re-election, as well as his thoughts on the trucker protest and the Canadian government's use of the Emergencies Act.
-
Trudeau announces byelection in Mississauga-Lakeshore set for Dec. 12
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau set a date for a federal byelection in the riding of Mississauga-Lakeshore Sunday.
-
Midterm stakes for Canadians are much the same as in U.S.
In a hyper-polarized midterm election season, what's likely a key concern for Canadians is the same as it should be for Americans, say experts: the dangers that a newly empowered GOP would likely pose to the world's most powerful and enduring democracy.
Health
-
Doctors, nurses call for action on crumbling care as health ministers meet in Vancouver
A family doctor who works in British Columbia and Alberta says patients who don't get the care they need before ending up in overburdened emergency rooms should be a focus for quick action by the country's health ministers as they meet in Vancouver.
-
'We are so overwhelmed': Children's hospitals across Canada stretched as RSV cases, flu-like illnesses spike
Children's hospitals across Canada are struggling to handle a surge of young patients with viral infections, including RSV, in what pediatric health-care workers are calling their version of 2020.
-
Bedtime, your 'chronotype' and getting things done: Study looks at how sleep and intelligence are linked
A new study has found that verbal intelligence may be more prominent in early-birds than night-owls, depending on sleeping patterns and natural inclinations.
Sci-Tech
-
Cesspool or civility? Elon Musk's Twitter at a crossroads
The discourse was never all that civil on Twitter. The loudest voices have often drowned out softer, more nuanced takes. After all, it's much easier to rage-tweet at a perceived enemy than to seek common ground, whether the argument is about transgender kids or baseball.
-
B.C. diver shakes a leg with giant Pacific octopus, in 'mind-blowing' encounter
British Columbia scuba diver Andrea Humphreys' new acquaintance greeted her more like a long-lost friend, with extended arms, then a full-body hug, and finally a kiss, lip to tentacle.
-
Meet this giant fish that is helping to save the rainforest
Even in the most biodiverse rainforest of the world, the pirarucu, also known as arapaima, stands out.
Entertainment
-
Duran Duran stumbles, Dolly Parton rolls into Rock Hall
Lionel Richie soared. Pat Benatar roared. Duran Duran stumbled but stayed sophisticated. Eminem was Eminem. The four acts found very different ways to celebrate on Saturday night, but all can now forever say they're Rock & Roll Hall of Famers.
-
'Black Adam' tops box office again on quiet weekend
On a quiet weekend in movie theatres before the upcoming release of 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,' Warner Bros.' 'Black Adam' topped the box office for the third straight weekend with US$18.5 million in ticket sales, according to studio estimates Sunday.
-
Nick Carter reacts to the death of his brother Aaron at 34: 'God, please take care of my baby brother'
Aaron Carter's older brother Nick is heartbroken after the singer's death at the age of 34, he wrote in a post on Instagram Sunday, saying that despite their 'complicated relationship,' his love for Carter 'has never ever faded.'
Business
-
Interest rates vs. inflation rates: How the G7 countries compare to Canada
With inflation rates at multi-decade highs, central banks in G7 nations have been rushing to raise interest rates. But a CTVNews.ca analysis shows the intentional hikes may not be doing much to bring down stubbornly high inflation rates to pre-pandemic levels.
-
More than 200 flights cancelled by WestJet outage; company says further delays 'will be required'
WestJet says more than 200 flights have been cancelled as a result of a system outage this weekend, and more delays and cancellations "will be required" in the coming days.
-
Cesspool or civility? Elon Musk's Twitter at a crossroads
The discourse was never all that civil on Twitter. The loudest voices have often drowned out softer, more nuanced takes. After all, it's much easier to rage-tweet at a perceived enemy than to seek common ground, whether the argument is about transgender kids or baseball.
Lifestyle
-
Time changes persist despite experts' consensus to end daylight time
Most Canadians will be turning the clocks back by an hour this weekend as various political moves to end seasonal time changes have yet to take broad effect -- but experts say we'd be better off without the twice-a-year shift.
-
80-year-old Port Alberni man fills home with more than 270 eclectic nutcrackers
"This is how it all began," Kenn Whiteman smiles, holding a statue of a regal-looking rodent.
-
The Powerball jackpot is set to be world's biggest-ever lotto prize. The drawing for $1.6B is Saturday
The "world's largest lotto prize ever offered" -- an estimated US$1.6 billion jackpot -- is now at stake in Saturday's Powerball drawing, the multi-state game operator said Friday.
Sports
-
Canada's Gushue dominates en route to first men's Pan Continental curling crown
Canada's Brad Gushue won the first men's Pan Continental Curling Championship on Sunday with an 11-3 win over South Korea's Byeongjin Jeong.
-
Danish teenager Rune stuns Djokovic to win Paris Masters
Unseeded Danish teenager Holger Rune staged a stunning comeback to secure the biggest victory of his career by beating Novak Djokovic 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 in the final of the Paris Masters on Sunday.
-
Alvarez blasts Astros to World Series title vs. Philadelphia Phillies
Yordan Alvarez hit a moon shot that sent Space City into a frenzy, and the Houston Astros to their second World Series title.
Autos
-
How low diesel supply in the U.S. could affect Canada
A low supply of diesel in the United States could have spillover effects here in Canada in the form of higher prices, experts predict.
-
Stellantis: Park older models due to 3 Takata air bag deaths
Stellantis and the U.S. government are warning owners of 276,000 older vehicles to stop driving them after Takata air bags apparently exploded in three more vehicles, killing the drivers.
-
Pilot project will see some WestJet planes running on sustainable fuel
For the next three months, anyone flying out of San Francisco to Calgary using WestJet will be part of the airline's commitment to helping the environment.