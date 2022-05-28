School police chief receives blame in Texas shooting response

School police chief receives blame in Texas shooting response

The police official blamed for not sending officers in more quickly to stop the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting is the chief of the school system's small police force, a unit dedicated ordinarily to building relationships with students and responding to the occasional fight.

A child looks at a memorial site for the victims killed in this week's shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, May 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)

Fact check: NRA speakers distort gun and crime statistics

Speakers at the National Rifle Association annual meeting assailed a Chicago gun ban that doesn't exist, ignored security upgrades at the Texas school where children were slaughtered and roundly distorted national gun and crime statistics as they pushed back against any tightening of gun laws.

Girl told 911 'send the police now' as cops waited 48 minutes, official says

Students trapped inside a classroom with a gunman repeatedly called 911 during this week's attack on a Texas elementary school, including one who pleaded, 'Please send the police now,' as officers waited more than an hour to breach the classroom after following the gunman into the building, authorities said Friday.

  • Monkeypox cases near 200 in more than 20 countries: WHO

    The World Health Organization says nearly 200 cases of monkeypox have been reported in more than 20 countries not usually known to have outbreaks of the unusual disease, but described the epidemic as 'containable' and proposed creating a stockpile to equitably share the limited vaccines and drugs available worldwide.

    At World Health Organization headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, on April 15, 2020. (Martial Trezzini / Keystone via AP, file)

  • 'Died of a broken heart': Can it really happen?

    Takotsubo cardiomyopathy, more commonly known as 'broken heart syndrome' or stress-induced cardiomyopathy, is an actual medical condition triggered by severe emotional or physical stress and is different from a heart attack.

