Saudi Arabia expecting 1 million in largest hajj since virus

Saudi Arabia expecting 1 million in largest hajj since virus

Thousands of Muslim pilgrims circumambulate around the Kaaba, the cubic building at the Grand Mosque, in the Saudi Arabia's holy city of Mecca, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil) Thousands of Muslim pilgrims circumambulate around the Kaaba, the cubic building at the Grand Mosque, in the Saudi Arabia's holy city of Mecca, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social