Russian foreign minister visits Caracas and reaffirms support of Venezuela's Maduro

Marc-Andre Grenon guilty in 2000 murder, sex assault of Quebec college student
A jury has found Marc-Andre Grenon guilty of first-degree murder in the 2000 death of Quebec junior college student Guylaine Potvin.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov reaffirmed Tuesday his government’s support for the administration of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, expressing commitment to strategic cooperation in numerous sectors, including technology, energy and culture, during an hours-long visit to the South American country.
Lavrov’s meetings with Vice President Delcy Rodriguez and Foreign Minister Yván Gil in the capital, Caracas, took place as Venezuela's government and a U.S.-backed faction of the opposition continue to negotiate conditions to level the playing field ahead of this year’s presidential election.
During the difficult negotiation process, which started in 2021 and has been guided by Norwegian diplomats, Russia has completely backed the Venezuelan government.
Unconditional Russian and Chinese support has allowed Venezuela to circumvent crippling economic sanctions, imposed primarily by the U.S.
Lavrov told reporters Russia’s support of Maduro's representatives in the negotiations “remains in force.” His second visit to Caracas in less than a year, which came after a stop at Cuba, was part of a three-country tour of Latin America. His next and final stop is Brazil, where he will participate in a meeting of the Group of 20 foreign ministers.
Gil said ongoing discussions with Russia include increasing the number of flights between both countries which are operated by Venezuela’s state-owned airline, as well as opening an insulin production plant equipped with Russian technology.
“Venezuela and Russia are two countries that are victims on the international stage of the illegal, irrational, illegitimate application of unilateral coercive measures,” Gil said referring to economic sanctions. However, he said, both countries “have woven a close relationship, a functional, structural relationship that allows us today to show concrete results to our people.”
A celebratory trip has turned into a nightmare for a Mississauga couple stranded in the Turks and Caicos Islands after their Canadian passports were stolen during a break-in at their rental property.
The federal government is cutting the amount of financial relief small businesses will receive from carbon pricing revenues so it can increase the size of the rebate it is providing to rural families.
Divers have recovered the body of an 11-year-old girl from a Texas river days after she went missing last week and authorities are preparing to charge a man who lived on her family’s property with murder, a sheriff announced Tuesday afternoon.
Several city councillors say it's important for the Toronto Police Service (TPS) to 'get to the bottom of' how many automated speeding or red light camera tickets its officers get – and how many have no lawful excuse.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says he expects Canada to lay out when it will reach the alliance's target of spending two per cent of GDP on defence.
Ohio police say a driver and a one-year-old passenger survived following a vehicle rollover during a police chase.
An American Airlines flight attendant arrested on suspicion of trying to secretly video record a 14-year-old female passenger using an airplane bathroom last September is being held in custody pending trial.
Two teenagers have been charged in a shooting that reportedly struck the home of a Hardeep Singh Nijjar associate in B.C.'s Lower Mainland.
Alberta is declaring an early start to the 2024 wildfire season. The province, announced Tuesday the fire season is now underway as a result of warmer-than-normal temperatures and below-average precipitation.
A B.C. woman who sued her dentist after he performed "extensive" treatment that she did not consent to while she was sedated has been awarded more than $15,000 in damages.
A jury has found Marc-Andre Grenon guilty of first-degree murder in the 2000 death of Quebec junior college student Guylaine Potvin.
As the second anniversary of the war in Ukraine looms, war-displaced Ukrainians looking to make Canada their permanent home have few answers about what the government will do to allow them to stay.
Missouri prosecutors said Tuesday that two adults have been charged with murder in last week’s shooting that killed one person and injured 22 others after the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade.
Hunter Biden ’s lawyers suggested Tuesday that claims made by a former FBI informant charged with fabricating a bribery scheme involving the presidential family may have tainted the case against the president’s son.
A judge on Tuesday raised the bond for a student being held in the deaths of two people shot in a dorm room at a Colorado college to US$5 million after a prosecutor said there were indications he tried to flee and had a gun when he was arrested.
The husband of an American missing in Spain under suspicious circumstances played no part in her disappearance and disputes her family's contention that their impending divorce was "nasty," his attorney said Tuesday.
Former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández was once touted by U.S. authorities as a key ally in the war on drugs. Now, federal prosecutors say the political leader ran his Central American nation as a 'narco-state,' collecting millions of dollars from violent cartels to fuel his rise to power.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says it's 'obvious' contracting rules weren't followed during the development of the controversial ArriveCan app.
Ottawa is kicking in an extra $2 billion in financing for the recently announced BC Builds program, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday.
Mohamad Bou Melhem is speaking out about New Brunswick health care and advocating for fast improvements after his three-year-old daughter died earlier this month
The mayor of Belleville, Ont., says he is disappointed that the province has not yet committed to providing funding for an urgently needed health and social-services hub and a detox centre in the community.
Always having a sip of water by your side can be great for remembering to stay hydrated, but sometimes forming an attachment to a water bottle can lead to a fixation on hydration that could have serious health consequences if taken too far, according to medical experts.
The Brain Computer Interface program at Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital in Toronto develops technology that allows Giselle and dozens of other physically disabled children to use their minds to move and play.
Elon Musk says Neuralink’s first human trial participant can control a computer mouse with their brain, nearly one month after having the company’s chip implanted.
Lockbit, a notorious cybercrime gang that holds its victims' data for ransom, has been disrupted in a rare international law enforcement operation by Britain, the U.S. and the E.U.
Beyonce's new song 'Texas Hold 'Em' debuted in the top spot of Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart on Tuesday, the publication announced.
America's commercial casinos won US$66.5 billion from gamblers in 2023, the industry's best year ever, according to figures released by its national trade association Tuesday.
Statistics Canada has released new data about how the economy started off the new year, saying the country's inflation rate has slowed and now sits at 2.9 per cent. One economist explains what's behind the decline.
Canada's largest grocery retailer is spending more than $2 billion to expand its empire with plans to build more than 40 new stores and renovate hundreds of others.
Statistics Canada says prices for airfares fell more than 14 per cent in January compared with the same month in 2023.
At eight years, six months and 11 days, Ashwath Kaushik made history on Sunday by becoming the youngest player ever to beat a chess grandmaster in a classical tournament game.
An event known as the 'naked man festival,' said to have run for more than 1,000 years, was held for the last time on Saturday, becoming the latest Japanese tradition to fall victim to the country's aging population crisis.
Because of excessive rainfall in California, a temporary lake is giving folks a rare chance to do some actual kayaking of all things in the driest place in the United States, the U.S. National Park Service said in a recent news release.
It was always about keeping it simple for Kristen Campbell.
Small clinical trials have shown that one or two doses of psilocybin can make dramatic and long-lasting changes in people suffering from treatment-resistant major depressive disorder, though scientists are still exploring the how and the why behind the connection between psychedelics and improved mental health.
The Brooklyn Nets fired Jacque Vaughn on Monday after ending a disappointing first half of the season with a 50-point loss in Boston in their final game before the All-Star break.
Even though authorities are trying to crack down on car thefts in Montreal, three men accused of operating a luxury car theft ring in the city walked free last month because it took too long for their case to go to trial.
Ottawa is considering alterations to its proposed clean-electricity regulations after consultations with industry, opening the door to more flexibility for individual power generators.
Ontario will ban tolls on all provincial highways, including the recently uploaded Don Valley Parkway and Gardiner Expressway in Toronto.
