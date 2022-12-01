Russian FM: U.S., NATO directly involved in Ukraine conflict

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, centre, in Yerevan, Armenia, on Nov. 23, 2022. (Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service via AP) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, centre, in Yerevan, Armenia, on Nov. 23, 2022. (Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service via AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social