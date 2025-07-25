Russia-Ukraine War

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy says defences are holding firm against Russia’s summer push

By The Associated Press

Published

Firefighters tackle the blaze after a Russian attack that hit a residential area in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Andrii Marienko)


















Politics
World
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.