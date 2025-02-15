ADVERTISEMENT

Russia-Ukraine War

Trump team to start Russia-Ukraine peace talks in Saudi Arabia

By Reuters

Published

President Donald Trump walks to speak with reporters before boarding Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, en route to West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis) (Ben Curtis/AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.