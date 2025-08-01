ADVERTISEMENT

Russia-Ukraine War

Putin says Russia’s hypersonic missile has entered service and will be deployed in Belarus

By The Associated Press

Published

Russian President Vladimir Putin, front, embraces Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko during their visit to the Smolensky Skete of Valaam Monastery at Valaam Island in Ladoga lake, Republic of Karelia, Russia, Friday, Aug. 1, 2025. (Gavriil Grigorov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.