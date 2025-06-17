ADVERTISEMENT

Russia-Ukraine War

Carney says ‘maximum pressure’ needed as Canada levies more sanctions against Russia

By Spencer Van Dyk

Updated

Published

CTV’s Colton Praill reports on promises Prime Minister Carney has made to support Ukraine, after G7 meeting with Zelenskyy.


















