ADVERTISEMENT

Russia-Ukraine War

Canada will lower price cap for Russian oil

By Aarjavee Raaj

Updated

Published

Finance Minister Francois-Phillippe Champagne along with the Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand are seen in this image.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.